Fake Tedx Scam In UAE Targets Speakers With $25,000 Packages

Aspiring speakers in the UAE are being lured into a sophisticated scam masquerading as an upcoming TEDx event in Dubai, with fraudsters demanding thousands of dollars for“guaranteed” speaking slots and viral video exposure on TED's official platforms.

The racket was uncovered by Khaleej Times in an undercover sting, where journalists posing as clients were offered packages costing up to $25,000 (approximately Dh92,000).

TEDx: No chargesRecommended For You Meet youngest member on KT+150 list: Teen skating prodigy with autism

TED has strongly condemned the practice, making it clear that such offers are illegitimate.“TEDx events are independently organised by local volunteers around the world under a free licence from TED. Just like TED events, TEDx events should not have any commercial agenda,” a spokesperson from the organisation's headquarters in Vancouver told Khaleej Times.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

TEDx is the locally organised branch of TED, the global platform known for its influential talks.

“Our rules explicitly state that speakers are not to be charged or paid for their participation. Any organiser found to be charging speaker candidates, or staging clients with services charging candidates, may have their event licence removed and be subject to legal action if necessary. Resulting talks associated with such services will be removed,” the spokesperson added.

The warning came after a Khaleej Times sting revealed Indian fraudsters pushing a fake TEDx event set for October 16 at a five-star hotel in Dubai Marina. Promotional brochures obtained by Khaleej Times openly tout“Guaranteed TEDx Speaker Packages” ranging from $10,000 to $25,000. A check with the hotel confirmed a booking on that date.

One $10,000“Spotlight Package” promises fast-tracked approval, publication on TED's official YouTube channel with more than 40 million subscribers, 100,000 guaranteed views, and“private networking with other speakers.” A $15,000“Elite Package” adds IMDb listings, SEO boosts, and PR in 10+ publications, while the so-called“Ultimate Package” at $25,000 assures curated scripts, professional coaching, and an international publicity blitz.

To bolster credibility, the group also name-dropped a“star-studded” line-up that included Joe Mittiga, founder of Project Smile;“$100m entrepreneur” Martin Martinex; Swiss consultant Samuel Huber; and Dutch e-commerce mogul Samuel Onuha of Icon Amsterdam.

Khaleej Times established contact with an organiser using a Dubai mobile number. Soon, the WhatsApp exchange turned transactional. An online payment link was shared, demanding $3,000 (Dh11,017) in advance payment.

“This is the deposit to confirm the slots,” the organiser messaged.“Fifty per cent after official TEDx approval, then the rest on event day.” The link led to a payment gateway.

During a meeting with the undercover journalist at a mall in Al Quoz on Friday, October 3, two members of the group explained how the supposed TEDx payments worked, and even promised publicity in local media. To reinforce their claims, they pulled out a glossy PDF.“This is your ticket to global influence,” and“Walk away with a legacy video that lives forever,” the brochure declares.

But the lofty promises collapsed once the organisers were confronted. They admitted to misusing TED's name to solicit payments and confessed they had already taken money from several people. They even disclosed the amounts and shared the names and phone numbers of those who paid. Khaleej Times is withholding these details for legal reasons.

In follow-up messages, the organisers acknowledged their actions were fraudulent and offered to return the money.“I made a mistake by getting involved in selling TEDx slots,” one of them wrote.“We took the money and will refund it as soon as possible.”

At least one individual confirmed being targeted and was later promised a refund.“Yes, unfortunately, I was approached by them,” the person said.“They told me they had refunded me and even sent a screenshot. I am still waiting for the transaction to show in my credit card account; it takes time."