Pakistan Extends Scholarship Deadline For Afghan Students Amid Internet Blackout

Pakistan's Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, announced that the government has extended the registration deadline for the“Allama Muhammad Iqbal” scholarship program (third phase) for Afghan students.

Sadiq said on X that the decision was taken in response to Afghanistan's nationwide internet blackout , giving students more time to submit their applications.

The new deadline has been set for October 10, 2025, instead of the earlier cut-off date of September 30, 2025. The scholarships, part of Pakistan's educational cooperation with Afghanistan, enable hundreds of Afghan students to secure admission to Pakistani universities each year.

The recent two-day suspension of internet and telecommunications services by the Taliban disrupted daily life, fueling mistrust among citizens and directly impacting education and scholarship registration.

Analysts believe Pakistan's move acknowledges the hurdles faced by Afghan students under Taliban restrictions, while also signaling Islamabad's use of academic opportunities to maintain soft power influence.