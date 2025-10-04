403
Israeli Occupation To Begin 1St Phase Of Gaza Ceasefire Plan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation government said Saturday it is making ready to implement the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan, which includes the release of all prisoners held in Gaza for a couple of years.
In a press release, Israeli occupation's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in light of Hamas' positive response, the occupation is preparing to implement the first phase of a proposed ceasefire plan in the Gaza Strip by US President Donald Trump.
It added that the Israeli occupation would keep working with the US administration to put an end to the war in line with the occupation's principles and President Trump's vision.
The Palestinian resistance movement (Hamas) announced Friday that it had agreed to release all Israeli prisoners, both living and dead, according to the exchange formula outlined in the US President's proposal.
Trump had given Hamas until 6 pm Washington time (2200GMT) on Sunday to approve his plan that he announced earlier this week.
The plan seeks to turn Gaza into a weapons-free zone, with a transitional governance mechanism, and the release of all Israeli occupation prisoners and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.
The Israeli occupation has maintained a blockade on Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million people, for nearly 18 years. It has been launching aggressive attacks on the Palestinian enclave since October 2023. (end)
