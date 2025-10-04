Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Musk Joins 'Cancel Netflix' Campaign

Musk Joins 'Cancel Netflix' Campaign


2025-10-04 03:03:03
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

San Francisco, United States: Elon Musk has urged his 227 million social media followers to cancel their Netflix subscriptions, accusing the streaming platform of promoting what he describes as transgender propaganda.

In his latest culture war campaign, the Tesla tycoon joined a trend launched by conservative social media account Libs of TikTok that cited the animated series "Dead End: Paranormal Park" and Netflix's corporate diversity efforts as a cause for dropping the streaming service.

The show's creator, Hamish Steele, is accused of making social media remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination in September that were seen by conservatives online as disrespectful and led to the backlash.

Read Also
  • 'The soundtrack to my life': Taylor Swift fans flock to new film
  • Yamal to miss Spain's World Cup qualifiers with injury
  • Al Sarfa star rises, signals receding heat: Qatar Met
  • US government shutdown to drag into next week

Netflix's shares fell two percent on Wednesday when the controversy gained traction and were down as much as another two percent Thursday on Wall Street.

"Cancel Netflix," Musk wrote in a Wednesday post on X, the platform he owns, quoting another post made by Libs of TikTok.

That post shared screenshots of a Netflix company report that said it had increased the number of non-white directors and lead actors on its programs.

In a later post on the issue, Musk encouraged his followers to "Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids."

Steele addressed the controversy in a few Bluesky posts that have since been deleted: "It's all lies and slander!"

MENAFN04102025000063011010ID1110148896

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search