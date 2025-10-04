Dubai: Free Shuttle Bus Service For Residents Heading To 'Emirates Loves Iraq' Event
Residents attending the UAE Loves Iraq 2025 event on Saturday (October 4) at Expo City Dubai, will be treated to free bus services provided by the RTA.
Buses will transport visitors from the available parking areas directly to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and comfortable arrival.Recommended For You Meet youngest member on KT+150 list: Teen skating prodigy with autism
Taxis will also be available throughout the event for convenient travel to and from the venue.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels
The free bus service will operate from 12am to 1.30pm, making it easy for all attendees to enjoy the event without hassle.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment