Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dubai: Free Shuttle Bus Service For Residents Heading To 'Emirates Loves Iraq' Event

Dubai: Free Shuttle Bus Service For Residents Heading To 'Emirates Loves Iraq' Event


2025-10-04 04:23:29
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Residents attending the UAE Loves Iraq 2025 event on Saturday (October 4) at Expo City Dubai, will be treated to free bus services provided by the RTA.

Buses will transport visitors from the available parking areas directly to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and comfortable arrival.

Recommended For You Meet youngest member on KT+150 list: Teen skating prodigy with autism

Taxis will also be available throughout the event for convenient travel to and from the venue.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The free bus service will operate from 12am to 1.30pm, making it easy for all attendees to enjoy the event without hassle.

MENAFN04102025000049011007ID1110149217

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search