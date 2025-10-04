Gaza Civil Defence Says Heavy Overnight Strikes Despite Trump Peace Plan
Gaza's civil defence agency said Saturday that Israel carried out dozens of air strikes and artillery shelling on Gaza City despite US President Donald Trump's appeal to end bombardments after Hamas accepted a ceasefire deal.
"It was a very violent night, during which the (Israeli army) carried out dozens of air strikes and artillery shelling on Gaza City and other areas in the Strip, despite (US) President Trump's call to halt the bombing ," civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.
Bassal added that 20 homes were destroyed in the overnight bombardments.
Hamas said Friday it was ready to start immediate talks on freeing the Israeli hostages it holds and ending the nearly two-year war in Gaza, as part of a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.
Read the full report here to know about the 20-point plan announced by Trump at the White House, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who cautiously backed the text.
