Munich Airport To Resume Flight Operations After Drones In Airspace Caused Delays

Munich Airport will begin gradually resuming operations from 7am (0500 GMT) after drone sightings near its airspace forced it to postpone Saturday's early flights.

The airport operator warned of disruptions throughout the day in a notice posted on its website.

Recommended For You Meet youngest member on KT+150 list: Teen skating prodigy with autism

Both runways at Munich airport were closed on Friday evening for the second time in less than 24 hours after drones were sighted, leading to dozens of flights being diverted or canceled and stranding some 6,500 passengers.

The airport, which had been scheduled to open at 5am, advised travellers to check with their airlines for updates.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Munich was already placed on edge this week when its popular Oktoberfest was closed temporarily due to a bomb threat and the discovery of explosives in a residential building in the city's north.

Denmark has stopped short of saying who it believes is responsible for the incidents in its airspace last week, which disrupted air traffic at multiple airports, but Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has suggested it could be Russia.

European Union leaders backed plans on Wednesday to bolster the bloc's defences against Russian drones.

Russian President Vladimir Putin joked on Thursday that he would not fly drones over Denmark anymore, but Moscow has denied responsibility for the incidents.