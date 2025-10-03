Asian Stocks Mixed Wall Street Tech Lifts Records

Manila – Asian shares were mixed on Friday after heavy buying of tech shares led benchmarks on Wall Street to more records.

US futures and oil prices were higher.

Markets have largely shrugged off the shutdown of the US government after Democrat and Republican lawmakers failed to reach agreement on funding.

US President Donald Trump and congressional leaders were not expected to meet again soon and the Democrats have held fast to their demands to preserve health care funding, warning of price spikes for millions of Americans nationwide.