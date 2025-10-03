Rain And Hail Reported In Swat, Bajaur, Malakand Showers Forecast For Peshawar, Mardan And Other Parts Of KP
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heavy rain and hail were reported overnight in Bajaur, Malakand and Swat districts. The sudden downpour was accompanied by thunder and strong winds.
The Meteorological Department has forecast rain today in Peshawar, Mardan, Dir and Chitral, as well as in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Meanwhile, the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi also witnessed heavy showers early in the morning, with strong winds and hail in some areas.
According to the Met Office, rain is also expected in Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Gujranwala and Lahore along with various other parts of Punjab. In Sindh, showers are likely at isolated places in Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas.
