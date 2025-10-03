Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rain And Hail Reported In Swat, Bajaur, Malakand Showers Forecast For Peshawar, Mardan And Other Parts Of KP

Rain And Hail Reported In Swat, Bajaur, Malakand Showers Forecast For Peshawar, Mardan And Other Parts Of KP


2025-10-03 02:05:13
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

-->

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heavy rain and hail were reported overnight in Bajaur, Malakand and Swat districts. The sudden downpour was accompanied by thunder and strong winds.

The Meteorological Department has forecast rain today in Peshawar, Mardan, Dir and Chitral, as well as in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi also witnessed heavy showers early in the morning, with strong winds and hail in some areas.

According to the Met Office, rain is also expected in Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Gujranwala and Lahore along with various other parts of Punjab. In Sindh, showers are likely at isolated places in Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas.

MENAFN03102025000189011041ID1110145232

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search