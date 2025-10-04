Bruce Springsteen Reveals Why He's Done Karaoke Only Once
He recently appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', where he recollected his experience, reports 'People' magazine.
Springsteen, 76, was asked if he had ever done karaoke. After a pause, the rock legend replied, "I did”. "You did?" Kimmel, 57, quipped. "Yeah. Once. I was in London in a in a little bar. They were doing karaoke and I said, 'I'm going to get up and do some karaoke, you know'. And I decided I was going to do the Temptations 'Ain't Too Proud To Be'”. Springsteen recounted. "Oh, hell yeah", Kimmel replied.
"So I assume I'm going to get up there. I'm going to sing a few notes and this place is going to go wild. So I got up there. I started singing, and they thought I was just another a****** who got up on stage and was trying to do karaoke”, the 20-time Grammy winner said. "So it was really disappointing. I've never done it again”.
As per 'People', the 'Born in the U.S.A.' singer appeared on the late night show alongside Jeremy Allen White, who will soon play him on the big screen in 'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere', which chronicles the singer's making of his stripped-back album Nebraska.
Before Springsteen's karaoke anecdote, White, 34, opened up about singing in character. "There's about 300 really excited background actors and most of them are from New Jersey and maybe even from around Asbury Park," he recounted of filming at the historic Stone Pony venue in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
"They were so excited and I was performing and I felt their energy and I was so excited and I really got lost. The whole job of it in an actor is to maybe get lost for a couple minutes and I really did. And I felt like I was the man. And then they said cut and everything went dead silent”, White said, to which the audience laughed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment