Turkey states Israel has to immediately suspend assaults on Gaza
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s National Security Council on Wednesday called on Israel to immediately halt attacks that violate the Gaza ceasefire and fulfill its obligations, according to reports. The council’s statement emphasized that Ankara is prepared to take part in mechanisms that promote stability in Gaza and contribute to reconstruction efforts, as reported on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
The council, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to supporting the peace, welfare, and security of all segments of the Syrian population. It also addressed developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, affirming ongoing efforts with international partners to secure a just and lasting peace and stressing the importance of pursuing diplomatic solutions amid rising risks of escalation.
In addition, the council was briefed on Türkiye’s fight against terrorism, including operations against the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG and FETO groups. The statement noted that, in line with the “Terror-Free Türkiye” objective, discussions focused on comprehensive measures to eliminate terrorism permanently and strengthen national unity and solidarity.
The council also examined the situation in Sudan, reaffirming Türkiye’s support for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and urged international actors—especially regional nations—to cooperate in stopping the violence and ending the conflict. Furthermore, in light of recent positive developments in the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, officials discussed opportunities to enhance bilateral and regional cooperation.
