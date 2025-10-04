TN BJP Leaders Meet In Chennai To Chart Political Strategy

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 4 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday convened a key meeting of its state-level functionaries, district presidents, and various wing heads to review the party's organisational preparedness and plan future political strategies.

The meeting, chaired by TN BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, began at 10.30 a.m. at the party's headquarters, Kamalalayam, in Chennai.

The session brought together several prominent leaders and senior functionaries, reflecting the party's intent to strengthen its presence across Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming electoral battles.

Among those who participated were former BJP National Secretary H. Raja, former State President and current Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, and National Mahila Morcha President and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan.

State office bearers, district presidents from all over Tamil Nadu, and heads of various affiliated wings of the party were also present.

Party sources said the meeting aimed to review the BJP's grassroots network, membership drives, and fine-tune the party's communication strategies.

As Tamil Nadu's political landscape is fluid following recent developments involving major Dravidian parties and emerging regional players, the BJP leadership is seeking to consolidate its cadre and sharpen its local connect.

Nagenthran, who took charge with a mandate to expand the BJP's reach, is said to have emphasised the need for cohesive action and sustained outreach to voters across districts.

Sources indicated that discussions included constituency-level reviews, district-specific organisational issues, and coordination between various wings such as youth, women, and professionals.

The presence of senior leaders like Soundararajan and H. Raja added weight to the deliberations, signalling the central leadership's interest in monitoring developments in Tamil Nadu.

Observers believe the meeting could also help set the tone for the BJP's future alliances and campaign narrative in the state.

The Tamil Nadu BJP has been steadily working to build its support base through community engagement, issue-based campaigns, and outreach to first-time voters.

Party functionaries said Saturday's session at Kamalalayam marked another step towards energising its organisational structure and ensuring a coordinated strategy to take on the DMK and other rivals in the coming months.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled in 2026.