403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zee 24 Taas Launches 'Fakt Ladh Mhana' Campaign To Safeguard Education Of Flood-Affected Farmers' Children In Marathwada
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee 24 Taas, Maharashtra's most trusted news channel, has launched a mission-driven campaign titled 'Fakt Ladh Mhana' to ensure that the children of flood-hit farmers in Marathwada do not lose access to education. The unprecedented floods have not only destroyed crops and farmland but also shattered the ability of farming families to support their children's studies. While government relief addresses land and crop losses, there is no provision to safeguard education and Zee 24 Taas has stepped forward to bridge this critical gap.
The floods have wreaked havoc across Marathwada, washing away acres of standing soybean and cotton crops, leaving farming families with no source of income. For children studying in cities like Pune and Mumbai, this tragedy has left their futures hanging by a thread. Parents who once sacrificed everything to fund higher education can no longer pay for rent, mess charges, or college fees. Without urgent intervention, hundreds of bright students risk dropping out, threatening to derail not just individual careers but also the progress of entire communities dependent on education as a ladder out of poverty.
Recognizing this crisis, Zee 24 Taas launched Fakt Ladh Mhana to rally public support. The initiative identifies more than 400 students whose education is endangered, documents their personal journeys and struggles, and shares their stories on prime-time news broadcasts. Crucially, the campaign also shares each student's bank account and Google Pay details live on air, enabling viewers to transfer financial aid directly without intermediaries. This simple, transparent system ensures that every rupee donated reaches the intended beneficiary quickly and effectively. Among the first stories highlighted were those of Mahesh Pandhari Jadhav from Nanded, a third-year B.Sc. student, and Mahesh Rambhau Mate from Beed, a Computer Science student â€” both studying at S.P. College, Pune. With their families' soybean and cotton crops destroyed in the devastating floods, their hopes of continuing higher education were hanging by a thread. Zee 24 Taas brought their struggles to the forefront, transforming their stories into a powerful call for public support.
Zee 24 Taas has designed Fakt Ladh Mhana as a sustained movement, identifying several affected students across Marathwada and committing to highlight at least two to three fresh cases every day. The impact was immediate and remarkable. Within just three hours of the broadcast, both Mahesh Jadhav and Mahesh Mate received financial assistance of nearly â‚150,000 each from viewers deeply moved by their situation. This overwhelming response not only secured their immediate educational needs but also demonstrated how collective empathy, amplified through media, can translate into swift and meaningful action.
The response from viewers has been overwhelming. Within hours of their stories being broadcast, both students received significant contributions, enough to cover their immediate rent, mess charges, and educational fees for the coming months. Both students expressed gratitude not just to the donors but also to Zee 24 Taas for bringing their plight to light. In a heartwarming gesture, they pledged that if they receive funds beyond their needs, they will extend help to other students from Marathwada who are facing similar crises.
Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Kamlesh Sutar, Editor of Zee 24 Taas, said, "Education is the strongest weapon of empowerment, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that no child loses it because of natural calamities. Through Fakt Ladh Mhana, we are not just reporting the hardships of families; in fact, we are creating direct solutions. By connecting citizens straight to students with complete transparency, we are ensuring timely relief and long-term impact."
Mr. Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of ZMCL, further highlighted, "At Zee Media Corporation Limited, we believe our responsibility goes beyond reporting news, in fact, it extends to shaping solutions for society. Fakt Ladh Mhana by Zee 24 Taas reflects this vision by turning journalism into a bridge of hope for students whose futures are at risk. This initiative exemplifies how media can mobilize communities for meaningful change."
By keeping public attention alive and ensuring continuous support, the campaign transforms journalism into a force for community action, not just reporting problems, but mobilizing real solutions. It is a call for citizens across Maharashtra to unite in protecting education, because safeguarding these young minds today is the strongest step toward building a resilient tomorrow.
The floods have wreaked havoc across Marathwada, washing away acres of standing soybean and cotton crops, leaving farming families with no source of income. For children studying in cities like Pune and Mumbai, this tragedy has left their futures hanging by a thread. Parents who once sacrificed everything to fund higher education can no longer pay for rent, mess charges, or college fees. Without urgent intervention, hundreds of bright students risk dropping out, threatening to derail not just individual careers but also the progress of entire communities dependent on education as a ladder out of poverty.
Recognizing this crisis, Zee 24 Taas launched Fakt Ladh Mhana to rally public support. The initiative identifies more than 400 students whose education is endangered, documents their personal journeys and struggles, and shares their stories on prime-time news broadcasts. Crucially, the campaign also shares each student's bank account and Google Pay details live on air, enabling viewers to transfer financial aid directly without intermediaries. This simple, transparent system ensures that every rupee donated reaches the intended beneficiary quickly and effectively. Among the first stories highlighted were those of Mahesh Pandhari Jadhav from Nanded, a third-year B.Sc. student, and Mahesh Rambhau Mate from Beed, a Computer Science student â€” both studying at S.P. College, Pune. With their families' soybean and cotton crops destroyed in the devastating floods, their hopes of continuing higher education were hanging by a thread. Zee 24 Taas brought their struggles to the forefront, transforming their stories into a powerful call for public support.
Zee 24 Taas has designed Fakt Ladh Mhana as a sustained movement, identifying several affected students across Marathwada and committing to highlight at least two to three fresh cases every day. The impact was immediate and remarkable. Within just three hours of the broadcast, both Mahesh Jadhav and Mahesh Mate received financial assistance of nearly â‚150,000 each from viewers deeply moved by their situation. This overwhelming response not only secured their immediate educational needs but also demonstrated how collective empathy, amplified through media, can translate into swift and meaningful action.
The response from viewers has been overwhelming. Within hours of their stories being broadcast, both students received significant contributions, enough to cover their immediate rent, mess charges, and educational fees for the coming months. Both students expressed gratitude not just to the donors but also to Zee 24 Taas for bringing their plight to light. In a heartwarming gesture, they pledged that if they receive funds beyond their needs, they will extend help to other students from Marathwada who are facing similar crises.
Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Kamlesh Sutar, Editor of Zee 24 Taas, said, "Education is the strongest weapon of empowerment, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that no child loses it because of natural calamities. Through Fakt Ladh Mhana, we are not just reporting the hardships of families; in fact, we are creating direct solutions. By connecting citizens straight to students with complete transparency, we are ensuring timely relief and long-term impact."
Mr. Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of ZMCL, further highlighted, "At Zee Media Corporation Limited, we believe our responsibility goes beyond reporting news, in fact, it extends to shaping solutions for society. Fakt Ladh Mhana by Zee 24 Taas reflects this vision by turning journalism into a bridge of hope for students whose futures are at risk. This initiative exemplifies how media can mobilize communities for meaningful change."
By keeping public attention alive and ensuring continuous support, the campaign transforms journalism into a force for community action, not just reporting problems, but mobilizing real solutions. It is a call for citizens across Maharashtra to unite in protecting education, because safeguarding these young minds today is the strongest step toward building a resilient tomorrow.
Company :-Madison Specialist Communication Services Pvt. Ltd.
User :- Nicole Fernandes
Email :[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment