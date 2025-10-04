403
Delighted Champs Hosts Annual Gathering For Students & Families
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Navi Mumbai, India, October 5, 2025 - Delighted Champs (DC) is one of the leading platforms that is dedicated to nurturing young minds through engaging programs like abacus, phonics and skill-based learning. We are proudly hosting a much-anticipated Annual Gathering program at the Community Hall, Kukreja Estate, Sector 11, CBD Belapur. The event is going to be held on October 5 from 5 pm onwards to bring students, parents and well-wishers together for an evening of celebration, connection and gratitude.
A Celebration of Learning and Growth
This annual gathering marks the completion of another successful year of empowering children with the fundamental skills. We have organised a certification distribution ceremony in the evening to recognise students for the completion of their levels in the abacus and phonics programs. Each certificate represents the months of dedication, consistent practice and spirit of learning.
Proud parents can cheer their children while walking on the stage to receive certifications, and can also capture the moments with photos and applause. It is not just about the certificates for Delighted Champs, but it is an appreciation for the efforts and progress each child has made throughout the year.
Fun, Games and Family Bonding
Delighted Champs not only believes in academics but also motivates fun learning and community building. We are also arranging a wide range of interactive games and activities both for the students and parents in the evening. Children will definitely enjoy the light-hearted competitions testing both creativity and teamwork, and the parents will definitely enjoy the joyful atmosphere. As no gathering is complete without good food, we are also arranging snacks and refreshments that will give the families time to relax and mingle.
Introducing Delighted Champs to New Families
This event offers the opportunity to introduce Delighted Champs' journey, philosophy and offering to the families who are going to attend the event for the very first time. We offer different learning programs like abacus, phonics, vedic maths, online drawing and more to our students and continue to innovate and expand across regions, including Dubai and Japan. These programs are not only designed to build just academic excellence but also to build confidence, problem-solving abilities and creative thinking in the children.
Gratitude Through a Vote of Thanks
A special part of the evening will be the vote of thanks delivered by the core mentors of the Delighted Champs.
Ms Shilpi will highlight the global journey of the Delighted Champs and the role of parents in nurturing learning beyond borders.
Ms Lata (Dubai) will extend her heartfelt appreciation to parents in India for their consistent support.
Ms Sanjana (Japan) will share her perspective on the cultural richness and the parent-teacher collaboration that further strengthens the programs.
Their words of gratitude will remind everyone about the success of the Delighted Champs and its absolute teaching methods.
About Delighted Champs
Delighted Champs is one of the leading educational programs that offers skill-based programs such as abacus, phonics, and vedic maths. The company is currently offering services in India, Dubai, and Japan while perfectly blending innovative teaching methods with engaging learning experiences for nurturing the young learners.
Event Details
Date: October 8, 2025
Time: 5 PM onwards
Location: Community Hall, Kukreja Estate, Sector 11, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai
