Russia Loses 950 More Troops In Ukraine Over Past Day
As of October 4, Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed: 11,226 (+1) tanks, 23,298 (+1) armored fighting vehicles, 33,428 (+15) artillery systems, 1,515 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,222 (+0) air defense systems, 427 (+0) aircraft, 346 (+0) helicopters, 66,543 (+450) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,803 (+10) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships and boats, one (+0) submarine, 63,398 (+73) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,971 (+1) units of special equipment.
Read also: Ukrainian border guards wipe out Russian shelters on Southern Slobozhanshchyna front
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, on October 3 there were 147 combat clashes along the frontline. In particular, on the Pokrovsk front, Russian forces attempted 39 assaults, losing nearly 125 personnel.
