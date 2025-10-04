Women's World Cup 2025, IND Vs PAK: Revisiting Last 4 Encounters In The Marquee Event

Team India holds an unbeaten record against Pakistan in the Women's ODI World Cup, winning all four encounters in 2009, 2013, 2017, and 2022. The arch-rivals are set to renew their rivalry in the upcoming 2025 tournament.

Team India and Pakistan are set to face off in the much-anticipated clash of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. This will be the first face-off between two arch-rivals since their group stage clash in the T20 World Cup last year.

India kicked off their campaign with a 59-run victory over Sri Lanka, while Pakistan did not have an ideal start as they lost to Bangladesh by seven wickets. Their second match of the tournament is against each other, renewing their long cricketing rivalry in the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup clash. The Women in Blue and Women in Green faced off four times in the prestigious event, with Team India winning on all four occasions.

As two arch-rivals set to lock horns on Sunday, let's take a look at look at their last four encounters in the Women's ODI World Cup and how India maintained their unbeaten record against Pakistan in the marquee event.

The first face-off between India and Pakistan in the Women's ODI World Cup was in 2009 at the Bradman Oval in Browel. Team India emerged victorious by displaying sheer all-round dominance. Opting to bowl first, India dismantled Pakistan's batting line-up, bundling them out for a paltry 57 in 29 overs. Rumeli Dhar led India's bowling attack with three wickets, while Priyanka Roy and Amita Sharma picked two wickets each.

With a 58-run target, openers Anagha Despande (26*) and Anjum Chopra (17*) chased it down in just 10 overs, securing a dominant 10-wicket victory, marking a dominant start to India's Women's World Cup encounters against Pakistan.

India and Pakistan's second face-off in the Women's ODI World Cup came four years later at Barabati Cricket Stadium in Cuttack in 2013. It was the seventh play-off between two arch-rivals as both teams were knocked out of the group stage and qualified for the Super Six. However, India managed to finish their disappointing campaign with a victory over Pakistan. Putting to bowling first, the Women in Blue restricted the arch-rivals to 192/7 in 50 overs, with Niranjana Nagarajan leading the attack with three wickets, while Jhulan Goswami scalped two wickets.

With a 193-run target, India chased it down in 46 overs, banking on skipper Mithali Raj's batting brilliance, playing an unbeaten knock of 103 off 141 balls to secure a seven-wicket win over Pakistan. Opener Thirush Kamini (26) and Reema Malhotra (25) also contributed to India's run chase.

Four years later, India and Pakistan locked horns in the group stage of the Women's ODI World Cup at County Ground in Derby. India skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and opted to bat first. However, the decision completely backfired as the Women in Blue were restricted to 169/9 in 50 overs. Opener Punam Raut was the top scorer with 47 off 72 balls, while Sushma Verma and Deepti Sharma scored 33 and 28, respectively.

However, Indian bowlers dismantled Pakistan's batting line-up as they bundled out the arch-rivals for 74 in 38.1 overs, securing a 95-run win. Ekta Bisht was the star performer with the ball as she registered figures of 5/18 at an economy rate of 1.80 in her spell of 10 overs. She was adjudged Player of the Match for her bowling brilliance.

The last face-off between India and Pakistan in the Women's ODI World Cup where two-arch rivals clashed in the group stage of the marquee event at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand. After winning the toss and opting to bat by captain Mithali Raj, Team India posted a total of 244/7, thanks to half-centuries by Pooja Vastrakar (67), Sneh Rana (53), Smriti Mandhana (52), and a 40-run innings by Deepti Sharma.

India's bowlers did their job to defend India's total as they bundled out Pakistan for 137 in 43 overs, securing a 107-run victory in the fourth successive face-off against the arch-rivals. Rajeshwari Gayadwad led the bowling attack with four wickets, while Jhulan Goswami and Sneh Rana picked two wickets.