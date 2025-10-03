Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aarti Shah Joins M Booth As CMO

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - M Booth has brought on Aarti Shah as chief marketing officer and senior VP, a new role that builds on her work with the agency as a consultant since 2022.

Shah, who officially started September 15, will lead marketing strategy, communications, and brand positioning while supporting M Booth's growth efforts. She reports to chief creative officer and managing director Adrianna Bevilaqua.

“This appointment reflects M Booth's commitment to elevating our thought leadership and our continued dedication to building a bold, innovative, and enduring brand that serves our clients, our people, and the industry,” said M Booth CEO Dale Bornstein.

Shah joins M Booth after three-plus years as an independent consultant. Before that, she spent nearly a decade with PRovoke Media, most recently as executive editor.

