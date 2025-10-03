Aarti Shah Joins M Booth As CMO
Shah, who officially started September 15, will lead marketing strategy, communications, and brand positioning while supporting M Booth's growth efforts. She reports to chief creative officer and managing director Adrianna Bevilaqua.
“This appointment reflects M Booth's commitment to elevating our thought leadership and our continued dedication to building a bold, innovative, and enduring brand that serves our clients, our people, and the industry,” said M Booth CEO Dale Bornstein.
Shah joins M Booth after three-plus years as an independent consultant. Before that, she spent nearly a decade with PRovoke Media, most recently as executive editor.
