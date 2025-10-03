Dextra Group Announces Successful Internal Deployment Of Durabar GFRP Carpet At Thailand Manufacturing Facility

MENAFN - GetNews) Dextra Group Launches Durabar GFRP Carpet Pilot at Thailand Facility







Dextra Group , a global leader in engineered construction products and reliable connections, today announced the pilot deployment of its patented Durabar GFRP (Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer) carpet at the company's manufacturing facility in Thailand, advancing the material's journey from R&D to production-floor use and setting the stage for broader market rollout.

The pilot introduces Durabar into a live, heavy-duty environment to verify installation efficiency, durability, and safety outcomes under continuous industrial loads. By trialing the solution in-house before external adoption, Dextra aims to validate real-world performance for customers seeking reinforcement systems that are non-corrosive, lightweight, and lower-carbon than traditional steel alternatives. Results from this program will guide subsequent deployments across target applications, including industrial flooring and durability-critical infrastructure.

In-House Testing Confirms Durabar's Readiness for Wider Rollout

This internal pilot is a direct manifestation of Dextra Group's belief in leading by example. By choosing to implement their proprietary technology within their own operational infrastructure, Dextra Group is demonstrating supreme confidence and trust in the performance and longevity of the Durabar system before it reaches client sites. The goal was to subject Durabar, a highly corrosion-resistant and sustainable alternative to traditional steel reinforcement, to the continuous, demanding use of a heavy industrial environment. By acting as the end-user, the company was able to validate the product's performance under rigorous, real-world conditions.

Dextra's internal engineering and operations teams experienced the ease of installation firsthand. They confirmed that the material's lightweight and flexible nature significantly reduces on-site labor effort and improves safety. Crucially, the non-corrosive nature and sustainable, low-carbon profile of Durabar reaffirm its role as a game-changer. The successful pilot substantiates the system's ability to substantially reduce long-term maintenance and replacement costs, offering significant life-cycle savings for clients globally.

Dextra Group Broadens End-to-End Offering Beyond GFRP

This spirit of innovation is not limited to GFRP. Dextra Group is committed to driving progress across all critical construction segments. The expertise gained through advanced material development reinforces the leadership position in its core offerings, including market-leading advanced rebar splicing systems that provide mechanical connections for concrete reinforcement, specialized post-tensioning solutions used to strengthen concrete structures, and comprehensive technologies in ground engineering for soil retention and foundation work. This broad portfolio ensures Dextra Group remains a holistic solutions provider for the most challenging and complex projects worldwide.

Pilot Success Positions Durabar to Scale

The successful pilot in the factory environment officially validates Durabar's superior performance characteristics. This success positions the product for increased adoption across high-demand external projects, including industrial flooring, marine structures, tunnels & underground works, and critical infrastructure requiring unparalleled durability. Dextra Group is committed to pioneering future-proof materials and construction methodologies, cementing its role as a global leader in sustainable and reliable connections.