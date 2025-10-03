Shane Kinkennon Expands Leadership Support Through Strategic Collaboration With Knapsack Creative

MENAFN - GetNews) Shane Kinkennon, a certified executive coach, master facilitator, and recognized expert in strategic communications and change leadership, has announced a new collaboration with Knapsack Creative, the world's leading Squarespace agency. This collaboration is set to amplify Kinkennon's reach and make his decades of leadership expertise more accessible to business and nonprofit executives navigating today's turbulent environment.

Guiding Leaders Through Uncertainty

In a world defined by economic instability, political turmoil, and pressure to innovate, executive leaders face mounting challenges that demand more than business as usual. Kinkennon specializes in helping CEOs, C-suites, and boards chart clear paths through these uncertainties. With over 20 years of experience as a Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and consultant to senior leadership teams and boards of directors, he provides tailored coaching, consulting, facilitation, and messaging solutions designed to help organizations lead change effectively.

“My mission has always been to help leaders unlock clarity and inspire results, especially in moments of profound uncertainty,” said Shane Kinkennon.“This collaboration with Knapsack Creative allows me to expand my reach and equip more leaders with the clarity, focus, and strategy they need in today's challenging environment. Their expertise in SEO and digital storytelling will help ensure that the leaders and organizations who most need support can find it.”

Comprehensive Leadership Solutions

Kinkennon's offerings are designed to meet the unique needs of executives, boards, and management teams across industries and nonprofits. His services include:



Executive Coaching: Empowering senior managers and C-suite leaders with new mindsets and methods to drive accountability and inspire teams.

Management Consulting: Guiding nonprofit leadership teams through complex organizational challenges to align strategy and mission delivery.

Board Consulting: Helping boards of directors sharpen their focus on high-value activities that strengthen governance and oversight.

Planning Facilitation: Leading structured, results-driven conversations to define organizational direction and measurable outcomes.

Strategic Communications: Crafting compelling narratives to influence internal teams, policymakers, and stakeholders during high-stakes change. Fractional Executive Leadership: Providing short-term, interim leadership with a facilitative and adaptive approach.

Clients typically include small- to medium-sized businesses with up to $500 million in annual revenue and medium- to large-sized nonprofits such as professional societies, advocacy organizations, and charitable foundations.

A Digital Platform Built for Growth

Knapsack Creative brings its proven expertise in human-centered website design, copywriting, and SEO to ensure that Kinkennon's services are showcased to the right audiences. Known as the top Squarespace agency worldwide, Knapsack Creative has built more than 1,000 websites for consultants, coaches, service businesses, and nonprofits, consistently delivering sites that build trust, generate leads, and drive business growth.

“Our team specializes in helping thought leaders like Shane clearly articulate their value and connect with the right clients,” said Brandon Duensing, Managing Partner of Knapsack Creative.“Shane brings decades of experience at the highest levels of executive leadership and strategy. We're proud to help amplify his work and connect him with the leaders navigating the toughest challenges.”

Knapsack Creative's streamlined process allows clients to launch compelling websites quickly, often in as little as one day, ensuring that professionals like Kinkennon can focus on impact rather than logistics. Their StoryBrand-driven copywriting and SEO strategies help transform websites into engines of growth, visibility, and credibility.

Meeting the Moment for Leaders Everywhere

Kinkennon's unique approach is rooted in a belief that effective leadership is, at its core, about humans leading other humans. By combining proven change-leadership strategies with a deep understanding of executive dynamics, he equips leaders to inspire, persuade, and cultivate the outcomes their organizations need most.

Through this connection, leaders and organizations facing high-stakes decisions can now more easily discover and engage with Kinkennon's expertise online, gaining access to the strategies, facilitation, and communications support they need to drive meaningful results.

About Shane Kinkennon

Shane Kinkennon is a certified executive coach, certified master facilitator, and veteran consultant to senior leadership teams and boards of directors. With over 20 years of experience as a Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and strategic communications expert, he specializes in helping leaders chart a path through uncertainty with proven methods for change leadership. His services include executive coaching, management and board consulting, planning facilitation, strategic communications, and fractional executive leadership. Kinkennon supports CEOs, C-suites, and nonprofit boards across the U.S., equipping them to inspire, align, and achieve lasting results.

Learn more at .

About Knapsack Creative

Knapsack Creative is the #1 Squarespace agency in the world, specializing in premium websites and SEO for consultants, coaches, professional services, nonprofits, and other service-driven experts. The agency has delivered more than 1,000 websites, combining human-centered design, StoryBrand copywriting, and SEO strategy to help clients attract more leads, build trust, and grow their businesses. With a unique, streamlined process that allows many websites to launch in as little as one day, Knapsack Creative ensures every client receives a polished, professional online presence that works as a true growth engine.

Discover more at .