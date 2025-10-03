ICAO Enhances Global Aviation Safety And Security Framework

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) Supporting ICAO's long-term aspiration of zero fatalities worldwide, States have adopted new global safety and security measures to address emerging risks and heighten performance.

MONTREAL, Canada – The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has delivered a comprehensive framework of strategies and actions to support efforts by States and aviation operators and service providers to eliminate fatalities. Attended by 192 member states, the ICAO Assembly adopted major updates to global and regional frameworks for aviation safety, security, cybersecurity, air navigation, and innovation, in line with the Muscat Declaration and the Organization's Strategic Plan for 2050 .

The Assembly unanimously committed to the highest safety standards by endorsing the 2026-2028 Global Aviation Safety Plan , the eighth Global Air Navigation Plan (with a new six-year cycle for enhanced efficiency), and the Second Edition of the Global Aviation Security Plan , which introduced new global targets and a monitoring system. Together, these plans provide essential structure and guidance to accelerate progress toward zero fatalities as States coordinate regulatory frameworks and capacity-building activities at the national level.

Other key outcomes included:

Strengthened response to conflict zone risks: To address new threats such as weaponized unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) radio frequency interference, the Assembly directed the ICAO Council to develop a dedicated work programme on conflict zones and to update ICAO guidance, including the Risk Assessment Manual for Civil Aircraft Operations Over or Near Conflict Zones (Doc 10084). States were called upon to strengthen civil-military cooperation, improve information sharing, and support global initiatives such as the Safer Skies Initiative. Structured bilateral assistance was promoted for States recovering from conflict or crisis.

Greater cybersecurity resilience: The Assembly called upon States to implement the ICAO Aviation Cybersecurity Strategy and Cybersecurity Action Plan, develop and implement national aviation cybersecurity plans, designate competent authorities for aviation cybersecurity, and develop robust cybersecurity risk management frameworks.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) for safer skies: Recognizing both the strategic opportunities and potential risks presented by AI, the Assembly endorsed the ICAO policy on Innovation as a way forward. It also endorsed the establishment of a Task Force on AI to develop comprehensive implementation strategies for aviation security, with an emphasis on standardized certification frameworks and AI-specific performance evaluation methodologies.

Expanded integration and safety of new entrants: The Assembly agreed to expedite the development and implementation of measures for legally compliant and safe operations of remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS), unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), and advanced air mobility (AAM) over the high seas, including interim solutions. It also called for harmonized rules and guidance for UAS and AAM security, and for strengthening international cooperation and global data sharing to counter cross-border risks.

Ensured progress through enhanced oversight and audit programmes: The Assembly reaffirmed the fundamental importance of ICAO's safety and aviation security oversight audit programmes and their continued enhancement. It urged States to accept audits as scheduled by ICAO, to ensure timely and relevant information and to prevent negative administrative and financial impacts.

Strengthened capacity through regional cooperation: Regional Safety Oversight Organizations (RSOOs), Regional Accident and Incident Investigation Organizations (RAIOs), and Investigation Cooperation Mechanisms (ICMs) were recognized as playing important roles in assisting States with limited aviation capacity and resources. The Assembly invited Member States to proactively support ICAO's regional groups in aviation safety, security and cybersecurity, as well as cooperative programmes in different regions.

Future proofing

The Assembly emphasised the need for reliable data link services, improved cross-regional airspace coordination, and a more flexible service delivery model to support the global transition to Flight and Flow Information for a Collaborative Environment (FF-ICE).

Given the hazards of unresolved radio frequency spectrum issues and the growing threat of intentional and unintentional GNSS interference, it also called for active State engagement to ensure resilient communication, navigation, and surveillance capabilities.

Delegates also addressed the challenges of cross-border coordination and the operational implications of new distress tracking technologies.

Reaffirming ICAO's leadership in innovation, the Assembly supported closer international collaboration on the safe integration of space transport operations alongside other United Nations entities.

Finally, the Assembly agreed to continue evidence-based review of pilot age limits, confirming that any decision to raise the limit to 67 years will be guided strictly by comprehensive data analysis and safety considerations.

