National Organization On Disability Recognizes 2025 Leading Disability Employers
Leading Disability Employers are determined based on top performers of the NOD Disability Inclusion Blueprint – the only free assessment tool that helps companies understand how their key business practices correlate to improved hiring, retention, and advancement outcomes for people with disabilities. Areas of assessment include strategy, talent sourcing and metrics, climate and culture, people practices, and workplace tools and accessibility.
“We know disability inclusive organizations are better positioned to attract and retain top talent, improve employee satisfaction, and expand market reach. We applaud these companies' investment in professional opportunities and futures for Americans with disabilities,” said Beth Sirull, Chief Executive Officer and President, National Organization on Disability.
This year's Leading Disability Employers represent an array of industries and demonstrate the importance of removing barriers and fostering an inclusive environment for the benefit of the workforce, the bottom line, and communities at large.
Leading Disability Employers for 2025 include:
- AAA - The Auto Club Group Accenture Alcon American Heart Association AMS Cambridge Health Alliance Centene Corporation Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Constellation Energy D. Hope Miller Foundation Digital Accessibility by WeCo Dow Eli Lilly and Company Endeavors Unlimited Fifth Third Bank Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ Hugs Cafe Inc. Kaiser KeyBank Lehigh University Mavagi Enterprises INC Mayo Clinic Mercy Option Care Health Oshkosh Corporation PRIDE Industries Puerto Rico Industries for the Blind, Corp. Randstad Reed Smith LLP Sanofi Sanofi US Sempra Sony Electronics Inc. The Hershey Company The Neurodiversity Alliance U.S. Venture University of Pittsburgh VSP Vision
About the National Organization on Disability (NOD)
The National Organization on Disability (NOD) is committed to increasing employment opportunities and fostering inclusive work environments for the millions of Americans with disabilities. NOD offers a suite of employment solutions tailored to anticipate and meet leading companies' workforce needs and has helped some of the world's most recognized brands be more competitive in today's global economy by building or enriching their disability inclusion programs.
