Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Get Engaged Wedding Next Year In February- Read Details


2025-10-03 03:15:10
National Crush Rashmika and Rowdy Hero Vijay Deverakonda secretly got engaged on Friday. The ceremony took place in the presence of family members. The two are set to get married next year. See the details in this story.

Rowdy Hero Vijay Deverakonda and National Crush Rashmika Mandanna have been in love for years. While never public, they hinted at their relationship and even vacationed together.

Finally, the couple got engaged. The ceremony was held secretly on Friday with family. Fans are congratulating them on social media for their new journey. Though secret, the news got out.

Vijay Deverakonda's PR team confirmed the news. Both are popular actors in Tollywood. Rashmika debuted with 'Chalo'. She was previously engaged to a Kannada actor but called it off.

Vijay became a hero with 'Pelli Choopulu,' and 'Arjun Reddy' was a game-changer. He and Rashmika first starred in 'Geetha Govindam,' where their romance began. They also acted in 'Dear Comrade'.

Rashmika gained national fame with films like 'Pushpa' and 'Animal'. She's now starting a new life with Vijay. Their wedding is reportedly set for February as a destination wedding.

