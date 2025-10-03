Hanuman Takes Rapido Ride In Bengaluru, Social Media Cannot Keep Calm: 'Fir Bhool Gaye Apni Taakat'
The video of 'Hanuman ji' has left netizens in splits, with many social media users stating:“Ohhooo, Hanuman ji fir bhool gaye apni taakat. Unko yaad dilaao woh udd sakte hain bhayi,” meaning“Hanuman ji has forgotten his powers. Remind him he can fly.”Why Hanuman was waiting
A man, dressed up as 'Hanuman,' purportedly for Ram Leela festival, was seen waiting by a road.
Moments later, a two-wheeler pulls up nearby. From the gestures of the rider and the person dressed up as Hanuman, it looks like the rider is double-checking an OTP before accepting the ride. The funniest moment comes next: Hanuman hops onto the scooter and dramatically points his 'gada' (weapon Hanuman carries) towards the direction he wants to go.
The viral video claimed that Hanuman was waiting for the Rapido to take him to the venue as he was late.Hilarious comments follow
Shortly after the video went viral, netizens flooded social media with hilarious comments.
Reacting to the post, a user wrote,“He could just fly there.”
Also Read: New viral video shows Beauty pageant contestants jump off the stage amid Philippines earthquake
Another reacted:“The way he pointed his gada.”
An individual stated,“Say OTP. Hanuman ji: 'Jai Shri Ram, let's go now'."
Another mentioned,“He is Pawan Putra, but that time there was a lot of humidity so he can't fly."
“Someone please remind him of his power," said another person.Dussehra 2025
This year, Dussehra celebrations were marked by vibrant festivities across various states in India, showcasing the triumph of good over evil.An effigy of Kumbhkarna, brother of demon king Ravana, goes up in flames marking the end of Dussehra festival in Jammu, India, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. AP/PTI(AP10_03_2025_000016B)
From Delhi to Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand among other states – Ravan Dahan was performed with great zeal as part of Dussehra celebrations, symbolising the victory of good over evil.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment