Collaboration Between Broadcasters Strengthens News Access For Afghans

A new cooperation agreement between Amu TV and Deutsche Welle was announced on October 1, 2025, to expand access to independent journalism for Afghan audiences inside the country and abroad. The partnership will allow Amu TV, an Afghan broadcaster in the diaspora, to rebroadcast DW's flagship program Aashiti on its free-to-air satellite channel, while also sharing DW's news, analysis, and multimedia content across its website and social media platforms.

The development comes as press freedoms in Afghanistan continue to face unprecedented challenges. With growing censorship and restrictions, many Afghans struggle to access reliable information. The collaboration brings together Deutsche Welle's international expertise and Amu TV's strong reach among Afghan viewers, ensuring millions of people continue to receive fact-based reporting in Dari and Pashto.

Amu TV, established in recent years by Afghan journalists in exile, has quickly emerged as a leading platform for audiences deprived of free media at home. Despite threats and restrictions, the broadcaster has provided consistent coverage of current affairs, cultural programming, and investigative reports. It now reaches millions of viewers via satellite and online platforms, making it one of the most significant media initiatives of the Afghan diaspora.

Lotfullah Najafizada, Chief Executive Officer of Amu TV, said Afghans“face unprecedented challenges to access information” and emphasized that the cooperation would ensure audiences continue to receive accurate and independent journalism. Guido Baumhauer, Managing Director at Deutsche Welle, described the agreement as a reaffirmation of DW's commitment to freedom of information and its mission to reach Afghan audiences with trusted news and analysis.

Media observers have described the partnership as a milestone for Afghan journalism in exile. With independent outlets inside the country under severe pressure, diaspora-based broadcasters such as Amu TV have taken on a growing role in ensuring the flow of information. By combining local networks with international resources, the cooperation is seen as a timely step to preserve Afghans' access to journalism that remains credible, independent, and free from political influence.

