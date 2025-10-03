Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
Dubai, UAE, 1st October 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , With the countdown on, Forex Expo Dubai 2025 will open its doors next week on 6–7 October at Dubai World Trade Centre. The two-day event promises to be the Middle East's largest and most dynamic gathering for the forex, fintech, and online trading community, bringing together more than 30,000 attendees, 250+ exhibitors, and 150+ global speakers .
A Benchmark for the Industry
Over the years, Forex Expo Dubai has evolved into more than a marketplace - it has become a benchmark for excellence in trading, investment, and fintech. By bringing together brokers, investors, affiliates, IBs, fintech pioneers, and payment solution providers from 60+ countries , the Expo offers an unmatched platform for knowledge exchange, deal-making, and shaping the future of trading.
Global Exhibitors & Cutting-Edge Solutions
At the heart of Forex Expo Dubai 2025 is its exhibition floor, showcasing 250+ international forex, fintech, and investment brands . Attendees will gain access to the latest technologies and solutions spanning the entire trading spectrum, including:
Forex, stocks, ETFs, indices, and commodities
Advanced liquidity aggregation tools for seamless execution
Multi-asset trading platforms built for speed and efficiency
RegTech and compliance systems to meet evolving regulations
AI-based investing platforms and analytics for smarter decision-making
Digital asset innovations bridging traditional finance and crypto
Confirmed exhibitors include ADSS, Alpari, CFI Financial Group, CXM, Eightcap, Equiti, Exness, FP Markets, IC Markets, Ingot, JustMarkets, Landmark Markets, Traze, VT Markets, Valetax, Vantage, xChief, XM, amongst many more.
Dedicated B2B Zone & GCC Majlis
The B2B Zone will once again serve as a dedicated area designed for companies catering to institutional clients, brokers, fintech partners, and solution providers. It will host:
Regulatory service providers
Technology providers
Payment solution specialists
Liquidity providers
Media and marketing firms
The Expo will also feature the GCC Majlis , a distinctive forum bridging global financial expertise with the Gulf's growing market opportunities - giving participants access to unique regional insights in a global context.
Thought Leadership at the Conference
Running in parallel to the exhibition, the conference program will feature 150+ leading voices in forex, fintech, and digital assets. Experts will address the most pressing issues shaping global markets, with agenda highlights such as:
AI and automation in trading – redefining execution, risk modeling, and client engagement
Evolving regulatory frameworks – compliance insights from across MENA and beyond
Risk management and volatility – strategies for navigating shocks, geopolitical shifts, and liquidity challenges
Trader education and psychology – practical sessions on building discipline and sustainable strategies
Fintech disruption and digital assets – exploring crypto adoption, payments, and the fusion of traditional and digital finance
Notable speakers include Kathy Lien (BKTraders), Boris Schlossberg (BKForex), Aaron Hill (FP Markets), Elias Chkeira (XS), and Abdallah Al Balushi (XM Global).
Experiences, Features & Rewards
Beyond business and insights, Forex Expo Dubai 2025 will deliver engaging features and networking experiences, including the replica of the iconic New York Bull , the Women in Forex program celebrating leadership in the industry, a dedicated Gaming Zone for attendees to recharge, and an Awards Ceremony recognizing excellence in forex and fintech.
Adding to the excitement, the official raffle draw will give registered attendees the chance to win a brand-new Jetour X70 FL SUV and multiple cash prizes . The draw will take place on October 7 at 5:00 PM in the Main Conference Hall , ensuring a rewarding conclusion to the two-day event.
Forex Expo Dubai 2025 is more than an event - it is where global markets meet, partnerships form, and the future of trading is defined. The two-day experience opens next week in Dubai, and the world's financial industry will be watching.
About Forex Expo Dubai
Forex Expo Dubai is the Middle East's leading event for the global forex, fintech, and online trading industry. Organized annually at Dubai World Trade Centre, the event attracts brokers, investors, affiliates, and fintech pioneers from around the world to exchange knowledge, showcase innovation, and drive the future of finance.
Registration Details
Industry professionals interested in attending Forex Expo Dubai 2025 can still register to be part of the event. Registration is free and available online. Interested parties may register here:
