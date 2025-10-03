Singapore National Identity Excludes Other Than 'Regular Family'

MENAFN - Asia Times) Nationalism usually works on the basis that a nation should imagine itself as a“we,” with a common identity, history and culture. But it doesn't always clearly say who the“we” are. Instead, it often works by saying who doesn't belong – frequently by characterizing these people in racialized ways.

Singapore is an interesting case study. Since independence in 1965, the small city-state has explicitly committed to a policy of multiracialism and multiculturalism. This principle is enshrined in its constitution, is widely accepted by Singaporeans and has become a firm pillar of national discourse.

Given this commitment, how does nationalism create exclusion in Singapore and what other forms could this take? In my March 2025 book, Straight Nation , I analyze Singapore's version of a national identity to show how, while avoiding overtly racialized rhetoric and discrimination, it can define belonging in other ways.

Singaporean nationalism excludes some sections of society mainly through maintaining a set of heterosexual familial norms. This is one reason for the book's title – it calls attention to how straightness sits at the heart of Singaporean identity. A certain kind of straight life is taken to be the model behavior of a“normal” citizen.