Al-Rabiya Supports Winter Preparation With A Special Offer For Car Care Professionals

MENAFN - IssueWire) Dubai, United Arab Emirates Oct 3, 2025 (Issuewire ) - Al-Rabiya , a trusted supplier of premium auto care products in the Middle East, has announced a special winter season offer designed to support car care professionals. New Partners can enjoy 10% off their first order of premium car care products, helping them prepare vehicles for the challenging winter conditions ahead.

Preparing for winter: meeting customer needs

With winter approaching, car owners are seeking reliable solutions to protect their vehicles from rain, harsh conditions, and unexpected weather events, like the devastating storm that hit Dubai in the winter of 2024. Al-Rabiya's premium Paint Protection Films (PPF) and ceramic coatings enable professionals to deliver the highest standards of protection and performance to their customers.

Preparing together for winter

"We know how important it is for car care professionals to prepare for the winter season, and our goal is to support them with both premium products and competitive pricing," said Ahmed Allaf, sales manager at Al-Rabiya. "By offering 10% off the first order, we're helping our new partners increase profitability while giving their customers the best possible protection for their vehicles."

The promotion provides an opportunity for professionals to access Al-Rabiya's carefully curated range of premium products at a lower cost. This helps businesses increase their margins during the busy winter season while maintaining the high quality that customers expect.

"At Al-Rabiya, we believe in long-term partnerships built on trust and quality," added Allaf. "We are confident in the performance of our products and are committed to offering solutions that meet the needs of both professionals and their customers."

Commitment to quality and growth

Since 2014, Al-Rabiya has built its reputation on delivering a comprehensive range of high-quality auto care products across the Middle East. Working with leading global brands, the company has expanded its offerings to serve both professional car care businesses and direct customers, ensuring that premium products are widely available.

To further support partners and new customers, Al-Rabiya offers free car care product samples , allowing professionals to experience the quality of their products firsthand before committing to larger orders.

This winter promotion underscores Al-Rabiya's commitment to excellence, customer service, and industry leadership, while further strengthening its competitive edge in the regional market.

Partner opportunities for car care professionals

Car care professionals seeking to enhance their services can partner with Al-Rabiya to access a wide range of detailing and paint protection products from leading brands, at exclusive rates tailored for the Middle East. In addition to premium products, partners can also leverage Al-Rabiya's car care news , insights, and resources to stay ahead of industry trends and strengthen their expertise. Partners and customers can also download Al-Rabiya's car care products catalog to explore the full range of products anytime.

For more information, visit or reach out to the Al-Rabiya team at ....

About Al-Rabiya Auto Accessories Tr:

Founded in 2014, Al-Rabiya is a leading supplier of high-quality auto detailing products in the Middle East. With a focus on innovative solutions and customer satisfaction, Al-Rabiya partners with top brands such as Polytop, Onyx Coating, and Luminous, and conducts in-depth research to offer the best products for automotive professionals and enthusiasts. The company's product range includes premium waxes, car cleaning products, paint protection films, window films, ceramic coatings, and detailing accessories tailored to automotive businesses, including car care centers, mobile car washes, car dealerships, and body shops.

Media Contact

Amgad Elsayed



...

+971 6 534 8008

6th and 19th Street, Industrial Area 15

Source :Al-Rabiya Auto Accessories Tr

This article was originally published by IssueWire. Read the original article here.