Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Empire Minerals Corporation Inc. Addresses Impacts Of Canada Post Strike On Voting At The Annual General Meeting


2025-10-03 03:10:46
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - Empire Minerals Corporation Inc. ("Empire" or the "Company") announces that due to the ongoing postal strike in Canada some shareholders may have experienced a delay in receiving the materials for the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of Empire shareholders. The Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. (EST) on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 by way of virtual meeting.

The Information Circular and other Meeting materials will be available on our Transfer Agent, Marrelli Trust Company's website as of October 3, 2025, and will remain on the website for one full year thereafter. Meeting materials are also available upon request by phone at 1-844-682-5888 (toll-free within North America), or can be accessed online on SEDAR+ at , as of October 3, 2025.

Registered shareholders who wish to vote at the Meeting by proxy may contact Marrelli Trust Company, ... or by fax 416-360-7812 to obtain their control number, and can vote online at .

Beneficial holders who hold their shares through a broker and have not received their information should contact their broker representative for instructions on how to vote.

MENAFN03102025004218003983ID1110148019

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search