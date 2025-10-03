Empire Minerals Corporation Inc. Addresses Impacts Of Canada Post Strike On Voting At The Annual General Meeting

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - Empire Minerals Corporation Inc. ("Empire" or the "Company") announces that due to the ongoing postal strike in Canada some shareholders may have experienced a delay in receiving the materials for the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of Empire shareholders. The Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. (EST) on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 by way of virtual meeting.

The Information Circular and other Meeting materials will be available on our Transfer Agent, Marrelli Trust Company's website as of October 3, 2025, and will remain on the website for one full year thereafter. Meeting materials are also available upon request by phone at 1-844-682-5888 (toll-free within North America), or can be accessed online on SEDAR+ at , as of October 3, 2025.

Registered shareholders who wish to vote at the Meeting by proxy may contact Marrelli Trust Company, ... or by fax 416-360-7812 to obtain their control number, and can vote online at .

Beneficial holders who hold their shares through a broker and have not received their information should contact their broker representative for instructions on how to vote.