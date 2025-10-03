Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uspenivka And Pavlivka Controlled By Defense Forces, No Russian Advance

2025-10-03 03:09:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated in a comment to Ukrinform by Colonel Arkadii Radkivskyi, spokesman for the East Operational Strategic Group.

“The settlements of Uspenivka and Pavlivka are under the control of the Defense Forces; there is no advance,” Radkivskyi said.

According to the spokesman, Russian invaders are trying to advance, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces are inflicting losses on them, so there is currently no enemy advance.

Read also: Ukrainian forces crush Russian attempts to advance in Novopavlivka sector

As reported by Ukrinform, 162 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the frontline yesterday, October 2.

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

