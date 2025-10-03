Russians Strike Energy Infrastructure, Leaving Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, And Parts Of Kramatorsk Without Power
“Part of Donetsk region is without power as a result of enemy shelling. In particular, the entire cities of Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka, as well as some areas of Kramatorsk, are without power,” Filashkin said.
As the head of the Regional State Administration emphasized, "the Russians continue to deliberately target critical infrastructure. Today, their target is the energy sector."
The authorities and responsible services remain in place and continue to work, Filashkin stressed.
“As soon as the security situation allows, specialists will immediately restore power supply,” the head of the Regional State Administration emphasized.Read also: Ukrainian SOF drones hit two Russian air defense radars in Voronezh region
According to a Telegram post by the Druzhkivka City Military Administration, at 7:15 p.m. on October 3, the power supply to the Druzhkivka city community was cut off due to damage to the high-voltage power grid.
“The estimated restoration time is the morning of October 4, 2025,” the MBA said.
As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of the Russian attack on October 3, nearly 8,400 residential customers in the Karlivka community of the Poltava region were left without power.
