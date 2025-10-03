Germany-Azerbaijan Ties Reach Unprecedented Levels Of Collaborative Synergy - Ambassador
The ambassador recalled that earlier this year, German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier made an official visit to Azerbaijan, the first by a German president since Azerbaijan regained independence in 1991.
“This historic event marked an important milestone in the development of our bilateral relations,” he emphasized.
Horlemann noted that over the past year, the bilateral economic nexus between the two nations has evolved with remarkable dynamism, adhering to a collaborative strategic framework aimed at amplifying trade, economic synergies, and investment partnerships.
“This event has provided a solid foundation for more active engagement in key sectors such as energy, transport, agriculture, healthcare, and many others,” he added.
The ambassador also emphasized that tangible initiatives are currently in progress.
“Among them is the construction of an electric bus assembly plant in Azerbaijan by Germany's MAN company, representing a significant contribution to sustainable mobility. Another important step is the gas contract between the German SEFE company and the Azerbaijani State Oil Company (SOCAR), signed this year. Under the agreement, 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas will be delivered annually to European consumers over the next ten years,” Horlemann said.
