Faith Leaders Worldwide Express Concern For Dr. Hak Ja Han, Revered As The“Mother Of Peace”

Seoul, South Korea - October 3, 2025 - Global faith, humanitarian, and interfaith communities are raising serious concern for the dignity, health, and safety of Dr. Hak Ja Han, widely known and revered as the“Mother of Peace.” Now aged 82, Dr. Han has long served as a bridge-builder among cultures and faiths, advocating for peace, reconciliation, and family unity.

Dr. Han's supporters emphasize that her lifelong mission has transcended politics. She has convened leaders from diverse religious and civil sectors to promote dialogue, uplift marginalized voices, and pursue global harmony. Despite her advanced age and health challenges, she is now facing conditions that many view as harmful to her well-being.

“Dr. Han's entire life has been devoted to the service of peace and the welfare of humanity,” said Rev. Demian Dunkley, President of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (North America).“At this time, we call upon all people of goodwill to keep her in their thoughts and prayers, so her health and safety are preserved during this difficult period.”

Her record of humanitarian engagement includes efforts in education, women's empowerment, family strengthening, and cross-cultural reconciliation. Her work has been acknowledged on international stages and has inspired networks across continents.

Faith communities and human rights observers are urging increased awareness and careful consideration of Dr. Han's situation as a matter of human dignity and global conscience.