Author Cheryl Costello Shares Heartfelt Journey Of Struggle Strength And Love In I Have Been Blessed

In her deeply personal memoir, I Have Been Blessed , Cheryl Costello takes readers on an emotional rollercoaster through her family's struggles and triumphs. From enduring abuse, alcohol, teenage rebellion, and drugs to surviving near-death situations and the death of her own child, Costello's powerful story is one of resilience, faith, and love.







The book tells the life story of one family, detailing the moments that shook them to their core and the strength they discovered within themselves to keep moving forward. Costello explores how even in the darkest times, a mother's love can endure, and how the loss of a child, while devastating, can reveal strength previously unknown.

“I wanted to share my son's life with the world,” Costello explains.“Not just to honor him, but to give other parents who have lost a child the hope they need to keep going. Through everything, I've learned that life may knock you down, but with faith and love, you can find the strength to rise again.”

Cheryl Costello married at the young age of 18, expecting life to be a fairytale. But when life took an unexpected turn, Costello turned to writing as an emotional outlet. Over the course of 40 years, she filled pages with her family's struggles and her own reflections, ultimately finding peace and healing through the written word. I Have Been Blessed is her first full-length book, and she is also the author of the poem "Saying Goodbye."

In addition to her writing, Cheryl is passionate about sharing her experiences to inspire others to face their own challenges with grace. She hopes her book will help others realize that no matter what life throws at them, there is always a way forward.







"I wrote this book as an escape from the harsh reality of life," Costello shares. "It helped me find sanity within the chaos of my family and gave me peace. After the death of my son, I wrote the first draft, and then added more after my husband passed. This book is my journey towards healing, and I hope it helps others who feel lost or overwhelmed.

”I Have Been Blessed delivers a powerful message: Life will challenge you, but there is strength in every struggle. Costello emphasizes that God has a path for everyone, and while there are no perfect solutions to life's difficulties, listening with an open heart especially to our children can make all the difference. Through faith, even alcoholism and tragedy can bring families closer, and while death may steal a loved one, the memories of that loved one are never lost.

Costello's story serves as a reminder that we are stronger than we think, and that with love and faith, we can overcome even the most heartbreaking of challenges.

