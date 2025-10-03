Mark Ford And The Rangers Release Southern Ohio Christmas: A Timeless Country Holiday Album Rooted In Heartland Traditions

MENAFN - GetNews)As autumn settles across Southern Ohio's rolling hills and valleys and the first hints of winter touch the countryside, Mark Ford and The Rangers welcome the season with the release of their highly anticipated holiday album, Southern Ohio Christmas. More than a collection of seasonal songs, this record captures the spirit of a holiday in the heartland. It offers listeners an authentic, heartfelt alternative to the commercial sheen of mainstream holiday music. The album is now available for purchase, arriving just in time for families to create new traditions.







Southern Ohio Christmas is the debut holiday project from the group, a work born out of cherished memories, quiet traditions, and the rhythms of rural life. The music is filled with images of firewood stacked high, twinkling lights reflecting on two-lane roads, and families gathered in small living rooms warmed by laughter and love. It is deeply personal and universally relatable, designed to transport listeners to the small, quiet moments that make the holiday season meaningful.“This isn't just a Christmas album; it's a map of my memories,” says Mark Ford, front man and principal songwriter for the band.“Every song is tied to a specific place, a feeling, a moment from a Christmas past.

I wanted to create something genuine and resonate with people who understand that the real magic of the holidays isn't in the big, flashy displays. Still, in the shared laughter, the familiar hymns, and the peace you feel looking out at a field blanketed in snow. That, to me, is a Southern Ohio Christmas.”

The album blends original compositions with new arrangements of familiar classics, balancing freshness with tradition. The Rangers, Ford's longtime collaborators, bring each track to life with their organic interplay and expert musicianship. Acoustic guitars ring warmly beside mournful pedal steel, lively fiddle melodies weave through the verses, and a steady rhythm section provides an unshakable foundation.

The band's decision to record much of the album live in the studio adds to its authenticity. Ford explains,“We gathered in the studio with a clear goal: make it sound real. We recorded much of it live, all in a room together, feeding off each other's energy. The Rangers are more than just a backing band; they're family. They understand this music in their bones, and each brought a piece of their holiday memories to the sessions. That collaboration is what gives the album its heart.”

While the complete track list is left for listeners to discover, several songs already stand out. The album opens with an original tune whose gentle rhythm and evocative lyrics instantly transport the listener to a cozy living room where peppermint steam rises from a mug of cocoa and the fire crackles nearby. Another original ballad tells the story of a family reunion, portraying the joy and bittersweet beauty of loved ones returning home for Christmas. Themes of forgiveness, grace, and unbreakable bonds run throughout, reflecting the emotional richness of the season.

The band also showcases its talent for storytelling with the song“Jingle Bells and Muddy Boots,” a medium-paced track that reminds listeners that even during holiday festivities, farm chores remain. Its lyrics paint the picture of work being done under frosty skies, a nod to the realities of rural life. In contrast,“Midnight on Second Creek Road” creates an atmospheric soundscape, evoking the profound stillness of a country night in Southern Ohio. Inspired by a road near Ford's hometown of Blanchester, the track captures the feeling of slowly driving through dark fields while the world sleeps under a blanket of stars and snow.

The production style across the album is intentionally warm and uncluttered. Rather than layering instruments or creating polished effects, the focus is on the performances' honesty and the lyrics' emotional weight. Every note and phrase feels lived-in, carrying a sense of place and memory. The result is a record that not only entertains but also invites reflection. It asks listeners to pause, remember their traditions, and find meaning in the small rituals that define the holidays.

Southern Ohio Christmas is expected to resonate deeply with fans of traditional country legends like Alan Jackson and Randy Travis, while also appealing to listeners who admire the modern Americana storytelling of artists such as Chris Stapleton and Jason Isbell.

At its core, the album is for anyone who values music rooted in truth and experience, music that speaks not just to the season but to the human spirit. Mark Ford and The Rangers have crafted something lasting in a musical landscape often defined by passing trends and mass-produced sounds. This holiday record is designed to become a companion to family traditions, destined to be played year after year as loved ones gather together.

The album is now available on CD through a direct-to-fan model, ensuring that supporters directly contribute to the artists who created the music.

By purchasing directly, fans are securing a copy of the album and helping sustain the independent artistry that allows projects like Southern Ohio Christmas to exist.

About Mark Ford and the Rangers

Mark Ford and The Rangers are a dedicated country music group rooted in Southern Ohio, passionately preserving the rich storytelling traditions of their genre. With deep connections to their region, their music embodies its values and character, showcasing a unique blend of classic country, bluegrass, and folk elements. Their soulful vocals, honest lyrics, and masterful instrumentation create an authentic sound that resonates with listeners. Southern Ohio Christmas marks the latest chapter in their artistic journey, inviting audiences to remember, slow down, and celebrate the season's magic. The band shares heartfelt stories of family, gatherings, and cherished memories through their music.