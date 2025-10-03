403
Raj Kamble Named Asia Chair For The ANDY Awards Regionals - 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 3rd October 2025 : The ANDY Awards has announced Raj Kamble, Founder & CCO of Famous Innovations, as the Asia Chair for the 2026 ANDYs Regionals. This is the first time an Indian is named as Regional Chair.
Joining him on the global slate of Regionals Chairs are:
Yaa Boateng - CCO & Managing Director, The Storytellers (Africa)
Youri Guerassimov - Co-CCO & CEO, Marcel (Europe)
Josefina Casellas - VP ECD & General Manager SS LATAM, R/GA (LATAM)
Emma Robbins - CCO, M&C Saatchi (Pacific)
Federico Fanti - Regional CCO, FP7 McCann (SWANA)
The ANDYs Regionals serve as a unique gateway to the global stage. Unlike traditional award shows, entry into the ANDYs Regionals is free, with fees only applicable if work is shortlisted by the Regional Jury for the Global Awards. Notably, 90% of ANDYs-winning ideas go on to win at Cannes Lions, D&AD, The One Show, Clios and other major international shows, making it one of the strongest predictors of global success in the industry.
Commenting on his appointment, Raj Kamble said: "I'm thrilled to be chairing the Asia Jury at this year's ANDY Awards Regionals. The ANDYs have always stood for fearless creativity and bold ideas. With 90% of this jury having served as Jury Presidents at shows like Cannes Lions, D&AD and The One Show, we have the chance to not only recognize but also advocate for groundbreaking work from Asia. Let's push creative boundaries together and make waves on the global stage."
The ANDYs continue to evolve their commitment to celebrating creativity, innovation, and effectiveness. By turning jurors into advocates, the show ensures that winning work not only gets recognized regionally but also gains the momentum to shine on the world's biggest stages.
