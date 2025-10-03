Shop, Celebrate, And Win Gold This Diwali At Dubai Gold Souk Extension

Dubai, UAE - 03 October 2025: With gold at the heart of Diwali's festive traditions, Dubai Gold Souk Extension is the ideal destination to mark the occasion, offering a wide selection of festive promotions and the chance to take home glittering prizes.

From 10 to 26 October, customers who spend AED 500 or more at gold, jewellery and watch stores can enter a raffle to win gold coins and bars. One winner will be selected each week, for a total of two winners.

Beyond the raffle, the Dubai Gold Souk Extension is unveiling a host of Diwali promotions, from reduced making charges to diamond discounts and specially launched festive collections, ensuring something for every customer this season.

Festive Shopping Offers:

As a shopping destination with over 295 stores dedicated to gold, jewellery, perfumes, and watches, Dubai Gold Souk Extension offers a wide selection to suit every taste. This Diwali, customers can look forward to a host of sparkling promotions across leading brands.

Customers can take advantage of zero or discounted making charges at Popley Jewellers, Ziya Gold & Diamonds, and other leading jewellers, while Kanz Jewels is offering 10% off gold prices and Thangals Jewellery gives customers the chance to lock in today's gold rate for a month by paying just 10%.

Adding to the festive spirit, special discounts include up to 60% off diamonds and jewellery at Ziya Gold & Diamonds and Motiwala Gold Jewellers, along with a variety of seasonal offers from Tanishq such as old gold exchange, shagun promotions, and best rate guarantees. Malabar Gold & Diamonds is rewarding customers with an AED 100 cash voucher on purchases of AED 3,000 worth of diamond and precious gemstone jewellery, while several other jewellers are unveiling Diwali collections with attractive value offers.

To make purchases even more rewarding, customers can also enjoy exclusive festive gifts at select stores, with Ziya Gold & Diamonds offering complimentary gold coins and diamond rings on qualifying purchases.

Customers can embrace the spirit of Diwali with authentic hospitality, vibrant shopping, and exclusive seasonal offers, making it the perfect destination to enjoy the festivities. With an array of caf�s, restaurants, and six premium hotels, it offers the ideal setting to gather with loved ones and explore a sparkling variety of jewellery and festive collections that make every celebration memorable.

Festive Hospitality Offers:

Adding to the festive atmosphere, hotels across the Dubai Gold Souk Extension are offering special Diwali dining promotions:



Aparthotel Adagio Dubai Deira - World of Curry: Diwali Dinner Buffet on 21 October with a traditional Indian spread and soft beverages. Adults AED 89, kids (6-11) AED 49, kids under 6 dine free.

Novotel Dubai Gold District - The Spicery: Traditional Indian Night on 20 October featuring an authentic buffet with live Tandoori and Chaat counters. Adults AED 110, kids (5-11) AED 55, kids under 5 dine free. All-day dining outlets: 20% off the total bill across participating hotel restaurants, including Aparthotel Adagio Dubai Deira, Novotel Dubai Gold District, Mercure Dubai Deira, Mercure Dubai Gold District, and ibis Styles Dubai Deira.

Campaign Details:



What: Diwali Spend & Win - chance to win gold coins and bars

When: 10-26 October

Where: Dubai Gold Souk Extension How to Participate: Spend AED 500 or more at gold, jewellery and watch stores to enter the raffle. One winner is selected each week, for a total of two winners.

