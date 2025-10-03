Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Hosts Discussion Of Al-Mutanabbi: Between The Genius Of The Word And The Creativity Of The Brush

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 03 October 2025: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) hosted a distinguished cultural evening titled Al-Mutanabbi: Between the Genius of the Word and the Creativity of the Brush, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre. The event brought together leading literary and artistic figures, including Dr. Ali Bin Tamim, author of Eyes of Wonders: What Al-Mutanabbi Invented in Terms of Wonders and Innovations, and renowned Iraqi visual artist Dr. Mahmood Shubbar. The session was moderated by Dr. Suleiman Al-Hattlan.

The evening was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, along with board members, library staff, writers, artists, and intellectuals.

Highlighting his personal passion for Al-Mutanabbi, H.E. Al Murr shared: “Over the years, I have collected dozens of books, studies, and commentaries on Al-Mutanabbi, which I have donated to the library to serve as the nucleus of a dedicated research centre. His influence is as enduring in Arabic literature as Shakespeare's is in English.”

Al Murr further underscored the importance of publishing works that integrate poetry, Arabic calligraphy, and visual arts, urging greater recognition of this cultural tradition. “Al-Mutanabbi's Diwan deserves to be read and listened to again and again,” he added.

The program opened with the inauguration of an art exhibition featuring 21 works by Dr. Shubbar, each inspired by Al-Mutanabbi's verses. Blending Arabic calligraphy with contemporary visual expression, the artworks offered a fresh perspective on the celebrated poet's work.

In his remarks, Dr. Bin Tamim explained that his book aims to explore lesser-studied aspects of Al-Mutanabbi's poetry, particularly the concept of invention as a linguistic and creative act. “Al-Mutanabbi could merge opposites—stillness and motion, permanence and change—laying the foundation for a new poetic vision,” he noted.

For his part, Dr. Shubbar stressed the importance of reclaiming Arab-Islamic visual vocabulary in modern art. “Our visual culture is largely imported from Western aesthetics. I wanted to revive our own traditions to speak directly to the audience,” he said. He emphasized that his artworks are not literal illustrations of the text, but rather visual readings that deepen the poetic experience.

The evening witnessed active engagement from the audience, fostering dialogue between writers, artists, and intellectuals, and enriching appreciation of Al-Mutanabbi's enduring artistic and literary legacy.

