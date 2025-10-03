Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Fortinet, Inc. Investors
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : ... , to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
On August 6, 2025, Fortinet reported disappointing second quarter 2025 financial results. In response, Investor's Business Daily quoted William Blair analyst Jonathan Ho as stating,“Investors were left confused by the company's formal statement that 40% to 50% of its accelerated firewall refresh (estimated to be a $450 million, 650,000 unit opportunity) was now completed. This is driving confusion about why Fortinet is not seeing stronger product revenue growth and billings materialize.” On this news, Fortinet's stock price fell $21.28 per share, or 22.03%, to close at $75.30 per share on August 7, 2025.
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
...
310-692-8883
Attorney Advertising
Legal Disclaimer:
