Today's Death Toll In Gaza Strip Rises To 60

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The daily death toll in the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip since dawn Friday has risen to 60.



Medical sources in Gaza hospitals reported that 17 martyrs arrived at Al Shifa Hospital, 20 at Al Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, two at Al Awda Hospital, 20 at Nasser Hospital, and one at Al Aqsa Hospital.



No safe zones for Palestinians in Southern Gaza: UNICEF

Protests, strikes across Italy for Gaza flotilla Qatar regrets Security Council's failure to adopt draft resolution on Gaza

Read Also

The Israeli army has continued its comprehensive aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, resulting in the martyrdom of tens of thousands of Palestinians, the majority of whom are children and women.



A number of victims remain under the rubble, unable to be reached by ambulances and rescue teams amid an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.