Oman Affirms Concern For Safety Of Its Citizens In Global Sumud Flotilla

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman affirmed that it is following closely the situation of the Omani citizens participating in the Global Humanitarian Convoy 'Al Sumud', and reaffirmed its concern for their safety in preparation for their safe return home. It is working actively, through its partners and networks, to ensure the security of the citizens and their safe return to Oman.

In a statement by the Omani Foreign Ministry, Oman called for safeguarding all participants in the convoy and ensuring they are not exposed to any risks.

Oman renewed its call on the international community to assume its legal and humanitarian responsibilities, to pressure the occupation forces to halt their repeated violations, and to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip without obstruction.