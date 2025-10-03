403
BTC/USD Forecast Today 03/10: Bitcoin Targets $124K (Chart)
- The bitcoin market saw more buying during the trading session on Thursday, continuing to add to the massive gains that were accomplished on Wednesday. The range of candlestick for the Thursday session is smaller than the Wednesday session, but ultimately, the most important thing that we are paying attention to here is $1000 level as it is a large, round, psychologically important figure. Short-term pullbacks will continue to be thought of as buying opportunities, but if we just simply sliced through the $120,000 level, then we will almost certainly challenge the recent all-time highs. That would have Bitcoin reaching the $124,000 level.
