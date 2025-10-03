403
EUR/USD Forecast Today 03/10: Euro Volatile (Video&Chart)
- We've been all over the place during the trading session here on Thursday as we continue to see a lot of questions asked about the euro in general, because we have been trying everything we can to break out to the upside, but we just can't seem to do it. That being said, I also look at this as a market that continues to look at the 50 day EMA as a potential floor in the market right along with an uptrend line underneath there.
