Swiss Singer Steve Lee 'Turned Down Chance To Replace Freddie Mercury'

The late lead singer of Swiss band Gotthard, Steve Lee, turned down an invite to succeed Queen's Freddie Mercury. This content was published on October 3, 2025 - 13:13

His ex-partner Brigitte Voss explained why Lee turned down the offer in 2005.

“He was on the shortlist for Mercury in 2005,” the 65-year-old told Blick. In the end, however, he took himself out of the running because Lee didn't want to leave his band.

“Besides, he wouldn't have been home much.” Voss left the decision for or against Queen entirely up to her partner at the time.“I didn't want to stand in his way, he did so much to be where he was. He then decided in favour of the band and me”.

Lee was born in 1963. He died on October 5, 2010 in an accident while on a motorbike trip in the United States.

