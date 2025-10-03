Antimony Spot Price Has Yet Again Achieved A New All-Time High As Critical Minerals Demand Jumps - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) data-id="165ecfe1" data-element_type="widget" data-widget_type="theme-post-content">

Palm Beach, FL – October 3, 2025 – Antimony is vital for many industries, including batteries, solar panels, flame retardants, and ammunition. Antimony sulfide, or Stibnite, is the principal ore of antimony and is mainly used in all these sectors. The U.S. depends almost entirely on imports, mainly from China, to meet its needs. Antimony's demand has risen due to increasing industrial use and China's dominance in production. The silver white metal is crucial in solar panels. It makes perovskite solar cells work better by helping them absorb more light and convert energy more effectively. It also enhances thermal stability, helping panels endure extreme conditions. A report from CarbonCredits, a source for carbon news, said:“Research and Markets revealed that the global demand for antimony is projected to grow from $2.5 billion in 2024 to $3.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Additionally, the U.S. antimony market is expected to expand significantly, reaching an estimated value of USD 106.57 million by 2032. This growth primarily be driven by the rising demand for OSHA-regulated flame-retardant clothing. Other demand drivers like lead-acid batteries, electronics and plastics, etc. will also push future demand of antimony.” Active Companies in the mining industry this week include Xtra Energy Corporation (OTCID: XTPT), United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE American: UAMY), Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA), MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC).

The report continued:“In energy storage, liquid-metal batteries use antimony to store and distribute excess solar power. As solar installations grow, antimony's role in the energy transition will expand. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) uses antimony in more than 200 types of ammunition. This includes percussion primers and armor-piercing rounds. Some key uses of antimony include: Antimony alloys improve the durability of lead-acid batteries in military vehicles; Its flame-retardant properties enhance the fire resistance of military uniforms and equipment; and it is used in semiconductors for infrared sensors and night-vision devices. These are crucial for defense technology.”

American Antimony Corporation Confirms World-Class Intercept: 87 m (285 ft) @ 1.46% Sb, Including up to 5.59% Sb and 1.33 g/t Au, with Exceptionally Low Arsenic (<50 ppm), and Expands District-Scale Potential at the American Antimony Project, Bernice Canyon, Nevada – American Antimony Corporation, operating as Xtra Energy Corporation (OTCID: XTPT) , is pleased to report certified laboratory results from its Phase One drilling campaign at the flagship American Antimony Project in Nevada's historic Bernice Canyon District. Results confirm world-class intercepts and establish the district-wide continuity of a minimum 3.2 km felsite dike system hosting extensive stibnite (antimony sulfide) mineralization with associated gold. This felsite dike system has the potential to rank among the richest antimony deposits worldwide , with the added advantage of exceptionally low arsenic levels (<50 ppm in most intervals) , supporting clean metallurgy and favorable processing economics.

Drilling Program Summary



14 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes completed, totaling 5,570 feet (1,697.7 meters) , with depths ranging 300–800 ft (61–232 m).

10 of 14 holes intersected the targeted felsite dike, confirming strong structural and geochemical continuity.

Results include some of the thickest and highest-grade antimony zones documented in the U.S. in decades . The felsite dike swarm extends from the Arrance Mine through IHX and south to King Solomon , defining a continuous 2 km (2-mile) mineralized corridor .

Key Intercepts (Certified Lab Assays)



BC25-03 – Arrance Core Zone (“Spectacular Intercept”)



87 m (285 ft) continuous felsite-hosted mineralization (103.6–190.5 m).



Average 46% Sb (14,600 ppm) , up to 5.59% Sb , with many in-situ assays between 2%–3% Sb .



Gold up to 33 g/t Au ; average 0.27 g/t Au across the interval.

Confirms vertical continuity of mineralization to ~500 ft depth.

BC25-11 – Central Corridor



3 m @ 1.06% Sb and 0.18 g/t Au (134.1–146.4 m).

Supports increasing grade and thickness with depth.

BC25-02 – Arrance (Lower Adit)



6 m @ 1.08% Sb with gold credits.

First laboratory-confirmed Sb intercept of the program.

BC25-05 – Arrance True Width Test



6 m @ 0.72% Sb and 0.33 g/t Au.

Confirms true dike width ~25 ft (7.6 m) .

BC25-01 & BC25-04 – Peripheral Step-Outs



Sb assays up to 39% Sb (3,893 ppm) with gold up to 0.43 g/t. Confirm zoning and southern strike continuity.

Geological Insights & Global Comparatives – Drilling results confirm that felsite dike swarms are the principal host of stibnite (Sb2S3) mineralization at Bernice Canyon. This setting directly compares to two globally significant Sb systems:



Xikuangshan Sb Deposit, China – The world's largest antimony deposit, Xikuangshan is similarly hosted in felsic dikes that acted as conduits for Sb-rich hydrothermal fluids. The Bernice Canyon intercepts, particularly BC25-03 (87 m @ 1.46% Sb), demonstrate thickness and grade on par with Xikuangshan's productive zones, underscoring Nevada's potential for large-scale, in situ antimony resources. Schlaining Ore District, Austria – A historic European producer that supplied antimony for over 200 years , Schlaining's mineralization is likewise dike-hosted, marked by quartz–carbonate–stibnite veining and disseminated stibnite along altered felsite contacts. Its longevity highlights the durability and economic importance of felsite-hosted Sb systems.

Together, these analogues confirm Bernice Canyon's felsite dike system-mapped over 3.2 km of strike length and open in all directions-is geologically consistent with some of the largest and most enduring antimony-producing regions worldwide. Critically, arsenic values remain exceptionally low (<50 ppm in most intervals) , offering a metallurgical advantage for clean, market-ready concentrates.

Management Commentary – “These Phase One drill results mark a breakthrough moment for American Antimony/Xtra Energy,” said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman & CEO .“Hole BC25-03 demonstrates the thickness and grade required to classify Arrance as a world-class antimony system. Combined with results across 14 holes, we now confirm district-wide continuity of felsite dike-hosted mineralization spanning at least 3.2 kilometers. The combination of scale, clean metallurgy, and associated gold credits positions us at the forefront of developing a strategically important U.S. domestic source of antimony.”

Shahsavar added:“The Antimony King Mine, while not yet fully tested, represents a different style of mineralization with the potential to host an even larger deposit than the Arrance–IHX–King Solomon corridor. Importantly, only 4 of 22 historic mines on our claims have been tested to date-less than 8% of our 4,153-acre land package. Phase One drilling has covered just 330 acres, underscoring that the discovery potential at Bernice Canyon remains truly immense”. CONTINUED... Read this and more news for XTPT at:

Other recent developments in the mining markets include:

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY), operating North America's only two antimony smelters which have been processing antimony for decades, recently announced that it has received the first Delivery Order as a part of its Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) sole-source contract with the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Strategic Materials (the program manager for the National Defense Stockpile [NDS]). The amount of this first order is approximately $10 Million, and represents the purchase of 315,000 lbs. of antimony metal ingots, which is the beginning task to replenish the U.S. National Defense Stockpile.

This Delivery Order (DO) is the first of the anticipated two DOs for fiscal year 2025 and has immediately followed the award to USAC of a sole-source IDIQ, five-year contract, with a value of approximately $245,000,000 announced on September 23, 2025.

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) recently provided an update on the Company's ongoing efforts to help secure the American antimony supply chain. The Stibnite Gold Project (“Project”) is the only domestic reserve of antimony in the United States and with the conditional Notice to Proceed from the U.S. Forest Service in hand, the Company is ready to enter into long-term off-take arrangements for commercial grade antimony. The Company plans to issue a Request for Proposal (“RFP”) to assess the technical and economic feasibility of multiple emerging potential off-site processing facilities from third parties to secure antimony for domestic uses. The RFP review process will evaluate companies on potential production capacity, capitalization, reliability, environmental track record, credit worthiness, production readiness, transport reliability, and the ability to meet end user's product requirements and market needs, among other factors.

The RFP process will evaluate processing suitability for the portion of Perpetua's 148-million-pound antimony reserve designated for commercial purposes and is separate from the work currently underway between Perpetua and the U.S. Army to secure the domestic supply chain of mil-spec antimony trisulfide through the Defense Ordinance Technology Consortium (“DOTC”) for which the Company has been awarded up to $22.4 million under an Ordnance Technology Initiative Agreement.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC) recently announced that together with General Motors Holdings LLC (“GM”), its joint venture (the“JV”) partner in the Thacker Pass lithium project (“Thacker Pass” or the“Project”), the Company has reached a non-binding agreement in principle (the“First Draw Terms”) with the U.S. Department of Energy (the“DOE”) to advance the first draw of $435 million (the“First Draw”) on the previously announced $2.26 billion DOE loan (the“DOE Loan”).

Jonathan Evans, President and CEO of Lithium Americas said,“We greatly appreciate the support of the Administration, General Motors and our partners in advancing this vital world-class project. Together, we are onshoring large-scale U.S. lithium production, strengthening America's supply chain, creating exceptional jobs and enhancing our long-term energy security and prosperity.”

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) recently announced financial and operational results for the three months ended June 30, 2025. “In the second quarter, our Materials segment achieved record NdPr oxide production and delivered the second-highest REO output in MP's history. At the same time, our Magnetics segment advanced commissioning and began profitably ramping metal production,” said James Litinsky, Founder, Chairman & CEO of MP Materials.“We also recently announced transformational partnerships with the Department of Defense and Apple-cornerstone agreements that we believe will drive significant long-term profitability and position MP as a platform for sustained growth in the emerging era of physical AI.”

Total revenue increased 84% year over year to $57.4 million, primarily as a result of higher production of separated products, resulting in a greater mix of NdPr oxide and metal revenue in the current period. Additionally, the three months ended June 30, 2025, included sales of magnetic precursor products with no comparable revenue in the prior year period. The increases were partially offset by the decrease in rare earth concentrate revenues, impacted by the strategic decision to cease shipments of rare earth concentrate to China as well as by the ramp-up in midstream operations, as a significantly higher portion of rare earth oxide (“REO”) produced is refined and sold as NdPr oxide and metal.

