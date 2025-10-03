Lonza Nominates Claudia Süssmuth-Dyckerhoff As Board Member



Basel, Switzerland, 3 October 2025 – Today, the Lonza Board of Directors announced the nomination of Claudia Süssmuth-Dyckerhoff as an Independent Member of the Board. The Board will propose Claudia's election to shareholders at the Lonza Group Annual General Meeting (AGM) in May 2026. Subject to her election at the AGM, Claudia will also be appointed Vice-Chair of the Board and a member of the Remuneration Committee.

Claudia has served on the Boards of several listed companies across a range of sectors. Since 2016, Claudia has been a member of the Board of Directors for Roche Holdings, and has served on the Audit, Governance and Sustainability Committee. She also serves on the Boards of Prudential Corporation, Clariant AG, Ramsay Health Care and Quest Global. Claudia previously spent two decades in executive roles at McKinsey & Company with a focus on global healthcare and Asia.

Following their twelve-year tenures with Lonza, Jürgen Steinemann and Barbara Richmond will not stand for re-election at the 2026 AGM. Jürgen has served as Vice-Chair of the Board since 2024, and is also currently a member of the Renumeration Committee and the Nomination and Governance Committee. Barbara currently serves as the Chair of the Audit and Compliance Committee.

The planned Board composition for 2026 promotes long-term succession planning, as Claudia will be nominated as Vice-Chair of the Board and a member of the Remuneration Committee, while Marion Helmes will transition from member to Chair of the Audit and Compliance Committee, succeeding Barbara Richmond. These nominations demonstrate a structured approach to continuity and succession, which reflects the Lonza Board's focus on ensuring robust governance.

Jean-Marc Huët, Chairman of the Board, Lonza, commented: “On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to congratulate Claudia on her nomination. Claudia has extensive international experience in healthcare and life sciences and an outstanding track record of Board membership in listed companies. This experience is relevant to our industry and business, making her an invaluable addition to the Board. I am also very thankful to Barbara and Jürgen for their continued service on the Board until the AGM in 2026. They have both contributed leadership experience and financial acumen to Lonza. On a personal level, I am very grateful for their collaboration, dedication and humor, all of which have been highly valued by the Board.”