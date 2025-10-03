“Made In America” Revival At Risk - Former CIA Advisor Reveals The Hidden“Endowment” That Could Power The Next Industrial Boom

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In a recent presentation, Jim Rickards argues that unlocking a buried U.S.“trust” could fuel the factories, chip fabs, and jobs of the future

Washington, D.C., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A New Industrial Era?

Intel is breaking ground on new semiconductor plants. Tesla is scaling up EV production on U.S. soil. Defense contractors are reshoring supply chains. For the first time in decades, there's hope of a true“Made in America” revival.

But Jim Rickards, a financial commentator and former advisor to the Treasury and Pentagon, warns that all this momentum could stall without one critical piece: raw materials.

“We rely on China for 100% of 20 key minerals... These are critical to everything from NVIDIA's A.I. Chips to Elon Musk's EVs, robots and satellites... to advanced military weaponry like F-16 fighters and drones. Practically every device with an 'on' button”

The Missing Ingredient

Rickards says America's attempt to rebuild its industrial base is colliding with an uncomfortable reality: Beijing controls the supply chains.

And they've already used that leverage.“China blocked the export of these critical minerals to the United States. Meaning if we don't act – our whole economy could tip into crisis”

The result? Without immediate action, America's new factories may sit half idle, starved of the resources needed to run.

A Supreme Court Shift Opens the Door

The good news, Rickards argues, is that the legal roadblock is gone.“Last year, Trump's Supreme Court overturned the Chevron Doctrine ... Not only is the Chevron Doctrine dead... Now, for the first time in half a century – we can go get them!”

With that ruling, long-locked domestic reserves of copper, cobalt, lithium, and other resources could be brought online - fueling America's next wave of industrial growth.

The“National Trust” for Industry

Rickards emphasizes that this isn't another subsidy program or government handout.“The government has raided the Social Security trust fund so many times, it is practically gone... But this 'National Trust' is different”

Backed by tangible assets, he says this“endowment” as he calls it could form the foundation of a modern industrial economy - creating jobs, securing supply chains, and powering everything from AI chips to EV batteries.

“It's not some kind of government program like those Covid relief checks a few years back. But it is a chance for the average American investor to become richer than they ever imagined. And a chance for a few little-known companies to become household names, in the years ahead” .

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards has advised four U.S. Presidents, the Treasury, CIA, and Pentagon. He helped craft the Petrodollar Accord, helped end the Iranian Hostage Crisis, and testified before Congress on financial stability.

Known for anticipating seismic shifts, Rickards' record includes:“You predicted the 2008 financial crisis when many said it was impossible... You called Trump's 2016 victory when polls gave him a 2% chance... And you even warned about the coming pandemic and lockdowns in early 2020”

Today, he argues America's manufacturing revival will stand or fall on whether the nation unlocks its buried“birthright” - an endowment powerful enough to fuel the next industrial boom.

