AEG Employees Support Los Angeles Regional Food Bank In Fighting Food Insecurity

MENAFN - 3BL) AEG employees recently joined forces to volunteer at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, reinforcing the company's commitment to giving back and supporting the communities where it operates. This initiative focused on addressing the urgent issue of food insecurity in Los Angeles, where one in four residents struggles to access sufficient and nutritious food.

A dedicated team of AEG volunteers spent the day sorting and packing fresh produce for distribution across the county. Working together, they assembled five-pound bags of fruits and vegetables that were distributed to more than 29,000 families, older adults, and children in need. In total, the team alongside other corporate and individual volunteers packed an impressive 39,775 pounds of fresh produce, making a tangible impact on the lives of thousands of Angelenos.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank plays a vital role in the fight against hunger, partnering with hundreds of agencies to ensure food reaches those who need it most. AEG's involvement in this effort reflects the company's broader commitment to community engagement and social responsibility.

Through their volunteer efforts, AEG employees helped deliver nutritious food to individuals and families facing hardship, exemplifying the company's values of compassion, collaboration, and service. This initiative is one of many ways AEG continues to support local organizations and contribute to a stronger, healthier Los Angeles.