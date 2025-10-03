Digital DEWA Showcase Cutting-Edge Innovations at DWC-Self Driving Transport Event

Dubai, UAE,October 2025: Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), successfully participated in the DWC-Self Driving Transport Event, which runs from 24th to 25th Septmeber at Dubai World Trade Centre to highligh pioneering technologies designed to advance Dubai's vision for autonomous and sustainable mobility. Moro Hub, InfraX, and DigitalX came together to present integrated solutions that support Smart City initiatives and accelerate the adoption of intelligent transport systems across the emirate. “Dubai's vision for autonomous transport was not just about mobility, but about creating a smarter, more connected, and sustainable city. Through our subsidiaries, Moro Hub, InfraX, and DigitalX, we are pleased to showcase solutions that harness artificial intelligence, green energy, and IoT to accelerate this transformation. Our participation at the DWC-Self Driving Transport Event reflects Digital DEWA's commitment to driving innovation that supports Dubai's endeavours in clean energy and smart cities while enabling the future of autonomous mobility,” said Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman – Digital & Group CEO of Digital DEWA. Moro Hub demonstrated its AI Platform-as-a-Service solution, showcasing an advanced AI-powered cloud infrastructure and intelligent data services capable of enabling scalable and efficient autonomous mobility ecosystems. The company also unveiled its Smart Cities and IoT Solutions, which integrated IoT frameworks and urban intelligence platforms to facilitate real-time data exchange for applications such as traffic control and smart parking, thereby enhancing the reliability and public trust of autonomous transport systems. Reinforcing its strong sustainability credentials, Moro Hub further presented its Green Data Centre, certified by Guinness Book of World Records. The solar-powered facility is built to the highest standards of energy efficiency and aligned directly with the Dubai's Clean Energy Strategy 2050, positioning Moro Hub as a responsible enabler of sustainable future mobility. InfraX highlighted its IoT Connectivity solutions, designed to ensure seamless and reliable data exchange for smart mobility applications. These technologies played a critical role in enabling adaptive traffic systems and strengthening the infrastructure required to support autonomous transport networks. DigitalX presented its comprehensive digital transformation portfolio, offering a broad range of services and digital assets that empowered organisations to achieve greater operational efficiency. The company showcased its suite of digital assets, including robotics, smart gadgets, and advanced audio-visual solutions. Additionally, DigitalX highlighted its expertise inAV installations for command and control centres, as well as its provision of end-to-end consultation and integration support from planning to deployment, enabling businesses to maximise their return on digital investment and future mobility. Digital DEWA's presence at the DWC-Self Driving Transport Event further cemented its role as a key technology enabler in Dubai's journey to becoming the smartest and most sustainable city in the world.