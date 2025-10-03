Marking Eczema Awareness Month Clinical Research Validates Strata Skin Sciences' XTRAC® Excimer Laser As A Breakthrough Therapy For Localized Atopic Dermatitis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Eczema Awareness Month, STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (“STRATA” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, highlights the substantial body of peer-reviewed clinical evidence supporting the XTRACExcimer Laser (308 nm) as a safe, highly effective treatment for localized atopic dermatitis, the most common form of eczema. This recognition comes as the American Medical Association (AMA) has expanded excimer laser's indications to inflammatory and autoimmune skin diseases, clearing the way for Medicare, Medicaid, and private payer reimbursement for atopic dermatitis treatment.

Dr. Dolev Rafeli, Strata's CEO, stated,“Excimer laser treatment continues to capture market share among dermatologists because it remains effective, safe and durable. Despite the fact that this treatment has been around more than 20 years, providers, advocacy groups, academic key opinion leaders and others have advocated for it to be reimbursed across an expanded array of skin conditions, which are now being implemented across the different managed care platforms both public and private. Further, it continues to capture interest among healthcare providers who conduct independent studies that have resulted in hundreds of publications since its original approval and continue today. We continue to collaborate with these providers to optimize treatment for those patients experiencing these otherwise difficult to manage skin conditions.”

Addressing an Urgent Need

Atopic dermatitis affects more than 9.6 million children and 16.5 million adults in the United States. Beyond visible symptoms such as pain, fissures, and intense itching, the condition severely impacts daily living, sleep, work productivity, and emotional well-being. Despite its prevalence, many patients struggle with limited or ineffective treatment options.

“The excimer laser is one of our most effective treatments for localized eczema,” said Dr. Mark G. Lebwohl, M.D., Dean for Clinical Therapeutics, Professor and Chairman Emeritus, Department of Dermatology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai a global leader in dermatology and phototherapy research.

Robust Clinical Evidence



Baltás et al. (JEADV 2006, 20, 657–660) – In one of the earliest clinical trials, titled,“Treatment of atopic dermatitis with the xenon chloride excimer laser,” 15 patients with localized atopic dermatitis showed significant improvements in redness, infiltration, lichenification, and itching after just four weeks of excimer therapy. Pruritus/ itching intensity decreased by 81% after one month. Patients reported major quality-of-life improvements, and no serious side effects were observed

Brenninkmeijer et al. (British Journal of Dermatology 2010 163, pp823-831) – “Excimer laser vs. clobetasol propionate 0.05% ointment in prurigo form of atopic dermatitis: a randomized controlled trial, a pilot,” is a randomized controlled trial comparing excimer laser with clobetasol propionate ointment (the gold standard steroid therapy) found equivalent or superior results for the Excimer Laser. Follow-up data confirmed Excimer Laser provided longer-lasting improvement, with histology demonstrating reduced epidermal thickness and inflammation. This positions XTRAC® as a viable, steroid-sparing therapy

Shroff et al. (International Journal of Dermatology 2016, 55, e447–e453) – This pivotal study, titled, "Use of 308 nm excimer laser for the treatment of chronic hand and foot eczema," appears in the International Journal of Dermatology and reported on research conducted at the Department of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, a global leader in patient care and biomedical research, and the Laboratory for Investigative Dermatology at The Rockefeller University, a world-renowned biomedical research institution. The study showed that in 30 patients with severe chronic hand and foot eczema resistant to other treatments:



69% reduction in disease severity and 70% reduction in symptom scores after ~13 sessions



87% achieved clear or almost clear skin



Durable remission averaging 11.3 months in patients who cleared Treatment was well tolerated, with only mild, sunburn-like reactions reported



Why XTRAC® Excimer Laser Stands Out



Targeted Therapy: Directly treats diseased skin, sparing healthy tissue.

Optimized for Difficult Areas: Especially effective for hands and feet, where creams and light boxes are less practical.

Lower UV Exposure: Reduces cumulative UV burden compared to whole-body phototherapy.

Convenience: Shorter treatment regimens with rapid clearance and long-lasting remission. Steroid Sparing: Avoids long term use of steroids.



About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA's popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

Safe Harbor

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include but are not limited to the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and may contain words such as“will,”“may,”“seeks,” and“expects,” that suggest future events or trends. These statements, the Company's ability to launch and sell products recently acquired or to be developed in the future, the Company's ability to develop social media marketing campaigns, direct to consumer marketing campaigns, and the Company's ability to build a leading franchise in dermatology and aesthetics, are based on the Company's current expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations due to financial, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, adverse market conditions labor supply shortages, or supply chain interruptions resulting from fiscal, political factors, tariffs, international conflicts, responses, or conditions affecting the Company, the medical device industry and our customers and patients in general, as well as more specific risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's SEC reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Given such uncertainties, any or all these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect or unreliable. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. The Company urges investors to carefully review its SEC disclosures available at and .

Investor Contact:

CORE IR

516-222-2560

...