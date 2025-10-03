403
Lab Information Management Systems Market Size Poised To Reach $4.15 Billion By 2031, Driven By Impressive 10.9% CAGR
EINPresswire/ -- A laboratory information management system is also known as a laboratory management system, a software system that enables support laboratory operations that can track workflow and specimens, aggregate data for research or business intelligence purposes, and ensure laboratory operations are compliant with various regulations and standards. LIMS enables labs to produce accurate, reliable, reproducible, and faster data. These systems are widely used in various industries such as life science, chemicals, oil & gas, and other industries. Laboratory information management systems (LIMS) improve access to quality diagnostic testing and provide accurate, timely information for patient care, public health planning, and policy decisions. In addition, laboratory information management systems (LIMS) are recognized as a powerful tool to improve laboratory data management within the laboratories and reporting of data externally. They are widely used by medical laboratories in high-income countries.
Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Lab Information Management Systems Market by Product Type (Broad-Based/Multipurpose LIMS, Industry Specific LIMS), by Component (Software, Services), by Delivery Mode (Web-Based and Cloud-Based, On-Premises), by Industry Type (Life Science, Chemical and Energy Industries, Food and Beverage and Agriculture Industries, Clinical Research Organization (CRO)/Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMO), Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global ๐๐๐๐ ๐๐๐ซ๐ค๐๐ญ ๐๐ข๐ณ๐ ๐๐๐ฌ ๐๐๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ ๐๐ญ ๐.๐๐ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐๐๐๐ ๐๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐๐๐ญ๐๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐๐ซ๐ง๐๐ซ ๐๐๐ ๐.๐๐ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ฒ ๐๐๐๐, ๐ซ๐๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ ๐๐๐๐ ๐จ๐ ๐๐.๐% ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐๐๐๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐๐๐.
๐๐ก๐๐ญ ๐๐ซ๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ ๐๐๐๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ ๐๐๐ ๐๐ง๐๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐๐ง๐๐ ๐๐ฆ๐๐ง๐ญ ๐๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐๐๐ซ๐ค๐๐ญ?
Rise in research & development activities associated with drug discoveries has resulted in a steep surge in the adoption of lab information management solutions across the world, which in turn drives the global lab information management systems market. On the other hand, high costs associated with the same and lack of skilled professionals in the industry impede the growth to some extent. However, rapid development of healthcare infrastructure along with the government's support to digitalized services in developing countries such as China, India, and others has paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.
๐๐จ๐ฉ ๐๐๐ ๐๐ง๐๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐๐ง๐๐ ๐๐ฆ๐๐ง๐ญ ๐๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐๐ง๐ข๐๐ฌ:-
โข Agilent Technologies Inc.
โข Illumina Inc.
โข Siemens AG
โข LabLynx, Inc. (LabLynx LIMS) Inc.
โข Genetic Technologies, Inc.
โข PerkinElmer, Inc. Inc.
โข CrelioHealth Inc.
โข LabWare Inc.
โข Abbott Laboratories Executive
โข Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
๐๐๐ ๐๐ง๐๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐๐ง๐๐ ๐๐ฆ๐๐ง๐ญ ๐๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐๐๐ซ๐ค๐๐ญ ๐๐๐ ๐ฆ๐๐ง๐ญ๐๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:-
By product type, the broad-based/ multipurpose LIMS segment contributed to the major share in 2021, holding around three-fifths of the global lab information management systems market revenue. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in the adoption of broad-based/ multipurpose LIMS across the world. They can collect and share data securely and instantaneously from anywhere to any device.
By delivery mode, the web-based and cloud-based segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global lab information management systems market share in 2021, and is expected to maintain the lion's share by 2031. This is because it provides users with the required access to their data from any location and from any device and enables them to store and share data with other users securely.
By industry type, the life science segment garnered the major share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global lab information management systems market revenue. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. This is due to the increased research and development activities in biopharmaceutical industries worldwide.
By region, North America held the major share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global lab information management systems market revenue. This is owing to the high adoption rate of technologically advanced lab information management system, rise in healthcare expenditure, and the presence of major key players across the region. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031. The presence of biotech/pharma laboratories and contract research organizations in this province has increased the demand for laboratory information management systems, which has fueled the market growth.
๐๐๐ฒ ๐๐๐ง๐๐๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ญ๐๐ค๐๐ก๐จ๐ฅ๐๐๐ซ๐ฌ
โข This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the lab information management systems market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing lab information management systems market opportunities.
โข The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
โข Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
โข In-depth analysis of the lab information management systems market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
โข Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
โข Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
โข The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global lab information management systems market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
๐๐ฎ๐ซ ๐๐๐ซ๐ค๐๐ญ ๐๐๐ฌ๐๐๐ซ๐๐ก ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐๐ฌ ๐๐จ๐ฎ ๐๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐๐ซ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐๐๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐๐ ๐๐ฎ๐๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:
โข Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?
โข Which are the roadblock factors of this market?
โข What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?
โข What are the trends of this market?
โข Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?
โข How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?
โข How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?
โข Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?
โข How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?
โข Which region has more opportunities?
๐๐ฒ ๐๐๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค
โข North America
(U.S., Canada, Mexico)
โข Europe
(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
โข Asia-Pacific
(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
โข LAMEA
(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of โMarket Research Reportsโ and โBusiness Intelligence Solutions.โ AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
